News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Moran: Recovering O’Callaghan will soon return

Moran: Recovering O’Callaghan will soon return
By Paul Keane
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 11:15 PM

Sean Moran is confident that Cuala colleague Con O’Callaghan will be ‘back soon’ after the horror challenge that ended his Dublin SHC final involvement.

The Footballer of the Year nominee was struck on the thigh by goalkeeper Alan Nolan while scoring Cuala’s opening goal in an eventual four-point win over St Brigid’s.

Cuala manager Willie Maher was furious that Nolan wasn’t punished for the challenge and claimed that O’Callaghan’s right leg was “destroyed”.

Cuala return to action on Sunday week against Carlow’s St Mullins in the AIB Leinster club championship while the club’s footballers have a senior 2 semi-final fixture this Saturday against Round Towers, Lusk.

Moran, part of the Dublin setup with Nolan, said: “I just think it was a mistimed tackle from ‘Noli’. Luckily, there’s no huge injury to Con. It was lucky enough in that respect. It was just next man up after it happened. We didn’t want to lose focus on what we had set out to do. Con will be back. He’s an incredible athlete, he’ll be back soon.”

O’Callaghan was in strong scoring form with 2-8 from his previous two games before netting after three minutes in last weekend’s decider.

Half-back Moran said: “He’s a good man to give a ball inside to. He’s an exceptional hurler and footballer and he’s had an exceptional few years. He’s an incredible lad really. I’m sure we’ll see him back before the year is out.”

Cuala’s fourth county title success in five seasons has come as a boost to Moran after a patchy summer with Dublin.

They were shocked by Laois in an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final. Moran said: “We know when we play as well as we can, we’re up there with the best. But it’s only valuable if you can do it every time.”

More on this topic

Slick Glanmire defeat Mallow in fiery encounterSlick Glanmire defeat Mallow in fiery encounter

Croker dismay at Mayo no-show at Special CongressCroker dismay at Mayo no-show at Special Congress

Laois fury as McDonagh Cup gets awards snubLaois fury as McDonagh Cup gets awards snub

Larkin re-opens old wounds with Tipperary rivalsLarkin re-opens old wounds with Tipperary rivals


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Granit Xhaka denies Arsenal are mentally weak after Evra criticismGranit Xhaka denies Arsenal are mentally weak after Evra criticism

Edwards admits Wales are wary of threat from South Africa dangerman KolbeEdwards admits Wales are wary of threat from South Africa dangerman Kolbe

Referee Jaco Peyper not selected for Rugby World Cup semi-finals after photo rowReferee Jaco Peyper not selected for Rugby World Cup semi-finals after photo row


Lifestyle

Put provenance first this season and make 'Made in Munster' the label to be seen in. With outstanding craftmanship and commitment to quality, these homegrown designers are making Munster-made fashion wish list worthy around the world. Shopping local has never looked so good. Carolyn Moore reports.Made in Munster: Shopping local has never looked this good.

Karen Cunneen-Bilbow Owner, Fabricate IrelandMade in Munster: ‘I turned my hobby into a business’

An invitation is extended to all to pay a visit to Bride View Cottage, writes Charlie WilkinsSeasonal cheer will spread early in Co Cork as an invitation is extended to all to visit Bride View Cottage

After a week of Fortnite Chapter 2, we think it’s fair to say Epic lived up to their name with the game’s ‘re-launch’.GameTech: Happy after a week of Fortnite Chapter 2

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »