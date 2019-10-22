Moran: Recovering O’Callaghan will soon return

Sean Moran is confident that Cuala colleague Con O’Callaghan will be ‘back soon’ after the horror challenge that ended his Dublin SHC final involvement.

The Footballer of the Year nominee was struck on the thigh by goalkeeper Alan Nolan while scoring Cuala’s opening goal in an eventual four-point win over St Brigid’s.

Cuala manager Willie Maher was furious that Nolan wasn’t punished for the challenge and claimed that O’Callaghan’s right leg was “destroyed”.

Cuala return to action on Sunday week against Carlow’s St Mullins in the AIB Leinster club championship while the club’s footballers have a senior 2 semi-final fixture this Saturday against Round Towers, Lusk.

Moran, part of the Dublin setup with Nolan, said: “I just think it was a mistimed tackle from ‘Noli’. Luckily, there’s no huge injury to Con. It was lucky enough in that respect. It was just next man up after it happened. We didn’t want to lose focus on what we had set out to do. Con will be back. He’s an incredible athlete, he’ll be back soon.”

O’Callaghan was in strong scoring form with 2-8 from his previous two games before netting after three minutes in last weekend’s decider.

Half-back Moran said: “He’s a good man to give a ball inside to. He’s an exceptional hurler and footballer and he’s had an exceptional few years. He’s an incredible lad really. I’m sure we’ll see him back before the year is out.”

Cuala’s fourth county title success in five seasons has come as a boost to Moran after a patchy summer with Dublin.

They were shocked by Laois in an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final. Moran said: “We know when we play as well as we can, we’re up there with the best. But it’s only valuable if you can do it every time.”