Monaghan knock rust off Dublin

MONAGHAN 2-13 DUBLIN 1-13

No harm for Monaghan to remind Dublin that they have their number at these early junctures. No harm for the champions either to be told that in this season of all seasons there is going to be gristle. The physical soreness they feel today after this niggly clash will serve them well for what lies ahead.

Rustiness may have had a part to play in this result but then this was only the second Round 1 defeat suffered in Jim Gavin’s reign, the other being the loss to Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn four years ago. Dublin also had eight of their starting All-Ireland team out and there didn’t seem to be anything lacking in how they cutely ran down the clock for both of their sin bin offences.

For all their worthiness in seeing off Dublin for the second league campaign in a row, Monaghan know they rode their luck in the opening stages when their kick-out difficulties against the wind was being seen on the scoreboard. On one hand, Niall Scully’s eighth-minute goal could have been ruled out for a push on Karl O’Connell but then only a last-second misdirected pass denied Cormac Costello a shot from point-blank range five minutes later.

A review of the tape would also show them that Dublin’s two black cards in the first half were borderline calls. Cynical, yes. In the spirit of the rule, yes, but not according to the rule. John Small and then Robert McDaid, only on as a temporary substitute, had to make way. Monaghan didn’t expose that personnel difference as much as they would have liked but they did score the last four points of the half to at least kept them within touch of Dublin, who led 1-7 to 0-8 at the break.

Jack McCarron also escaped with a dangerous hit on Small late in the first-half, which turned out to be almost as influential as the black cards for McCarron, in a playmaking role, was pulling the strings around the 45. And when Conor McManus and debutant Stephen O’Hanlon were introduced as double substitutes eight minutes into the second half, McCarron had the right men to feed.

Although it was Colin Walshe who pumped a ball into the Monaghan full-forward line, O’Hanlon, in his first act as a senior county footballer, claimed the kick ahead of McManus, ran the mark and guided the ball to the net. Three minutes later and after McManus had done the same from a McCarron ball to supply O’Hanlon, the Carrickmacross 20-year-old cleverly opted to supply Shane Carey instead of taking the shot himself.

With the first goal, Monaghan had drawn the game but the second firmly put them in the driving seat in front of the 8,500-plus crowd in Clones, swollen by the sizeable Dublin crowd on the town side of the field. McManus added a couple of marks and the margin grew as much as five points at one stage but Monaghan had to hold on and needed Rory Beggan to be alert to some danger from the sharp Con O’Callaghan.

On top of their involvement in the Carey goal, O’Hanlon and McManus contributed 1-4 between them and the presence of Conor McCarthy on the field towards the end further highlighted the bounty of forward options Malachy O’Rourke now has. McCarron has been threatening to translate his fine league form these last couple of years to the Championship and in the half-forwards he might just have the hustle and vision to do so.

Scorers for Monaghan: J. McCarron (0-5, 4 frees); C. McManus (0-4, 2 frees, 2 marks); S. O’Hanlon, S. Carey (1-0 each); M. Bannigan (1 free, 1 mark); F. Kelly, D. Malone (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: D. Rock (1 free, 1 mark), C. O’Callaghan (1 free) (0-4 each); N. Scully (1-0); R. Basquel (0-2); P. Flynn, B. Fenton, C. Costello (free) (0-1 each).

MONAGHAN: R. Beggan; K. Duffy, C. Boyle, C. Walshe (c); K. O’Connell, B. Kerr, R. Wylie; D. Hughes, F. Kelly; J. McCarron, D. Malone, R. McAnespie; D. Garland, M. Bannigan.

Subs for Monaghan: S. O’Hanlon for D. Garland; C. McManus for M. Bannigan (both 43); D. Ward for K. O’Connell (61); C. McCarthy for D. Malone (69); N. McAdam for R. McAnespie (70+2);

DUBLIN: E. Comerford; E. Lowndes, M. Fitzsimons, J. Cooper (c); C. Mullaly, B. Howard, J. Small; B. Fenton, M.D. Macauley; P. Flynn, C.

O’Callaghan, N. Scully; C. Costello, P. Mannion, D. Rock.

Subs for Dublin: R. McDaid for M.D. Macauley (blood 30-35); M.D. Macauley for R. McDaid (41); D. Daly for C. Mullaly, R. Basquel for P. Flynn (both 49); C. McHugh for D. Rock (51); C. O’Connor for M.D. Macauley (56); P. Andrews for C. Costello (61).

Sin bins: J. Small (19); R. McDaid (35).

Referees: D. Coldrick (Meath) and P. Hughes (Armagh)