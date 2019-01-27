Monaghan hold on for impressive win as All-Ireland champions beaten in Clones

Monaghan 2-13 - 1-13 Dublin

A second successive league win for Monaghan over Dublin and the defending champions’ first Round 1 defeat since their loss to Cork in 2015.

In a gritty affair, the second-half introductions of starlet Stephen O’Hanlon and star Conor McManus were the difference as they contributed 1-4 between them and were also involved in teeing up Shane Carey for his 48th minute goal.

In his first piece of senior action in a Monaghan jersey, O’Hanlon caught a pass inside from Colin Walshe, ran the mark before coolly slotting the ball past Evan Comerford in the 45th minute.

The goal levelled the game and, as Jack McCarron impressed in a playmaking role, he initiated the move for the second three-pointer three minutes later by feeding McManus who squared a hand-pass to O’Hanlon and he had the cleverness to offload to the better positioned Carey.

The elements were against the home team in the first half and Monaghan struggled at times on their kick-outs. The first three scores of the game came from Dublin, the second of them a Niall Scully goal after a succession of hand-passes, Brian Fenton with the last of them. Scully was fortunate not to be pulled up for a push on Karl O’Connell, which gave him the space to find the net.

Both Dean Rock and Micheál Bannigan scored marks by the 13th minute but Monaghan could have been caught for a second goal from a poor kick-out, Cormac Costello being dispossessed at the crucial point of the attack.

A quick Con O’Callaghan brace gave Dublin a 1-6 to 0-3 by the 17th minute but they then lost John Small for 10 minutes after a cynical if technically not a black card foul on Jack McCarron. The fouled forward fired over the free and Monaghan managed to outscore Dublin two points to one in that advantage period although McCarron had a goal disallowed for taking his free too quickly.

Upon Small’s return to the action, McCarron was then lucky to receive just a yellow when his leg made contact with the Dublin defender. Robert McDaid, who had come on as a blood substitute for Michael Darragh Macauley, became the second black carded Dublin player in the 35th minute after committing a cynical foul.

Contrary to the experimental rule, Macauley came back onto the field for McDaid as McCarron sent over the resultant free but referee David Coldrick ordered him back off before play resumed. Dermot Malone then sent over Monaghan’s fourth in a row to cut the difference to two points at the break, 0-8 to 1-7.

Scorers for Monaghan: J. McCarron (0-5, 4 frees); C. McManus (0-4, 2 frees, 2 marks); S. O’Hanlon, S. Carey (1-0 each); M. Bannigan (1 free, 1 mark); F. Kelly, D. Malone (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: D. Rock (1 free, 1 mark), C. O’Callaghan (1 free) (0-4 each); N. Scully (1-0); R. Basquel (0-2); P. Flynn, B. Fenton, C. Costello (free) (0-1 each).

MONAGHAN: R. Beggan; K. Duffy, C. Boyle, C. Walshe (c); K. O’Connell, B. Kerr, R. Wylie; D. Hughes, F. Kelly; J. McCarron, D. Malone, R. McAnespie; D. Garland, M. Bannigan,

Subs: S. O’Hanlon for D. Garland; C. McManus for M. Bannigan (both 43); D. Ward for K. O’Connell (61); C. McCarthy for D. Malone (69); N. McAdam for R. McAnespie (70+2);

DUBLIN: E. Comerford; E. Lowndes, M. Fitzsimons, J. Cooper (c); C. Mullaly, B. Howard, J. Small; B. Fenton, M.D. Macauley; P. Flynn, C. O’Callaghan, N. Scully; C. Costello, P. Mannion, D. Rock.

Subs: R. McDaid for M.D. Macauley (blood 30-35); M.D. Macauley for R. McDaid (41); D. Daly for C. Mullaly, R. Basquel for P. Flynn (both 49); C. McHugh for D. Rock (51); C. O’Connor for M.D. Macauley (56); P. Andrews for C. Costello (61).

Sin bins: J. Small (19); R. McDaid (35).

Referee: D. Coldrick (Meath).