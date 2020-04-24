Monaghan footballers to call isolated elderly to reminisce about glory days

Monaghan GAA fans “cocooning” in the county will be able to speak about the glory days with current and former county players through a new initiative.

Monaghan’s footballers are pledging a few minutes of their time to call someone who is isolated to have a chat or debate with them about memorable moments in the club’s history.

Mary McEneaney, assistant public relations officer with Monaghan GAA, said the Covid-19 outbreak has impacted hugely on local communities.

“It has impacted especially on the older members who are being asked to stay at home,” she said.

Monaghan GAA in conjunction with the Monaghan Age Friendly Programme today launched The #ItsGoodToTalk #GAA initiative ➡️If you would like to nominate an elderly Monaghan fan who would like a call from a Monaghan player ➡️Contact Mary 0876887332 pic.twitter.com/terFfulqUm — @monaghangaa (@monaghangaa) April 24, 2020

“This is a lonely and isolating experience for many in particular those who live alone.”

Monaghan GAA, in conjunction with Monaghan Age Friendly programme, launched the It’s Good To Talk initiative.

A number of well-known names in Monaghan GAA are taking part in the initiative.

Ms McEneaney said that players and management have volunteered to give a lift to those who are “cocooning” and cut off from their social networks by pledging a few minutes of their time to make a call to someone who is isolated.

She added: “A short chat in a long day for someone who is now spending all their time at home could make all the difference and we are very appreciative of the Monaghan players and management for making themselves available to be part of this initiative.

“The Monaghan Age Friendly programme will identity people who would like to have a chat with a player or member of the management team about the GAA and will send their number to a player who will give them a quick call at their convenience.

“A chat about all things GAA will lift the spirits of someone who is finding this time challenging and lonely.

“We invite our supporters to nominate an elderly family member be it their father, mother, brother, sister, grandfather or grandmother to receive a call from a player or management.”