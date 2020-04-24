News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Monaghan footballers to call isolated elderly to reminisce about glory days

Monaghan footballers to call isolated elderly to reminisce about glory days
By Press Association
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 09:39 PM

Monaghan GAA fans “cocooning” in the county will be able to speak about the glory days with current and former county players through a new initiative.

Monaghan’s footballers are pledging a few minutes of their time to call someone who is isolated to have a chat or debate with them about memorable moments in the club’s history.

Mary McEneaney, assistant public relations officer with Monaghan GAA, said the Covid-19 outbreak has impacted hugely on local communities.

“It has impacted especially on the older members who are being asked to stay at home,” she said.

“This is a lonely and isolating experience for many in particular those who live alone.”

Monaghan GAA, in conjunction with Monaghan Age Friendly programme, launched the It’s Good To Talk initiative.

A number of well-known names in Monaghan GAA are taking part in the initiative.

Ms McEneaney said that players and management have volunteered to give a lift to those who are “cocooning” and cut off from their social networks by pledging a few minutes of their time to make a call to someone who is isolated.

A chat about all things GAA will lift the spirits of someone who is finding this time challenging and lonely

She added: “A short chat in a long day for someone who is now spending all their time at home could make all the difference and we are very appreciative of the Monaghan players and management for making themselves available to be part of this initiative.

“The Monaghan Age Friendly programme will identity people who would like to have a chat with a player or member of the management team about the GAA and will send their number to a player who will give them a quick call at their convenience.

“A chat about all things GAA will lift the spirits of someone who is finding this time challenging and lonely.

“We invite our supporters to nominate an elderly family member be it their father, mother, brother, sister, grandfather or grandmother to receive a call  from a player or management.”

More on this topic

GAA to seek more Covid-19 answers from GovernmentGAA to seek more Covid-19 answers from Government

‘I am at the bottom of the pack when it comes to surviving it. I am very much the underdog’‘I am at the bottom of the pack when it comes to surviving it. I am very much the underdog’

Michael Moynihan: Leadership in a time of crisis proves harder for someMichael Moynihan: Leadership in a time of crisis proves harder for some

Letter to the Editor: Substandard care homes get root and branch reviewLetter to the Editor: Substandard care homes get root and branch review


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19GAAMonaghanTOPIC: Coronavirus


gaa-podcast