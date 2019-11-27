Monaghan defensive duo Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey retire

Monaghan defenders Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey have retired from inter-county football.

Dessie Mone, Monaghan, supported by team-mate Vinny Corey, in action against Jamie Clarke, Armagh, in 2014. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

Mone kept it short and sweet, tweeting "Sin é #noregrets" alongside two photographs, one from the early days of his career, and one of a team huddle at Croke Park.

Corey was even lower key, with his retirement announced through their club, Clontibret.

"Clontibret O'Neill's wish a happy and fruitful retirement from inter-county football to two of our all-time stalwarts Vinnie Corey and Dessie Mone," they wrote.

"Both were the backbone of the Monaghan defence and indeed attack on so many of our great days and will long be remembered in the annals of Monaghan football.

"Legends Vinnie and Dessie, you'll be both missed and remembered with pride."

Corey completed 17 seasons with Monaghan, since making his debut in 2003, a year before Mone's first appearance.

The pair played a key role in Monaghan's Ulster titles in 2013 and 2015, games in which they held the opposition attack without a goal, while Mone produced a trademark point on both occasions.

They were also on the Monaghan team which reached the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final.

Monaghan had a disappointing 2019 campaign to end manager Malachy O'Rourke's tenure, with losses to Cavan and Armagh bookending a win over Fermanagh.

The duo had more joy at club level, winning a seventh Monaghan SFC title with Clontibret to end Scotstown's drive for five.