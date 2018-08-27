Moments that mattered: McGrath intervention proves vital in Tipp success

By Denis Hurley

14 minutes: Tipperary penalty

Having scored four points in a row, Tipp were given a great opportunity to forge further clear as Robert Byrne’s clearance broke for Mark Kehoe, who did well to claim possession despite being outnumbered by Cork defenders.

Mark Coleman then fouled him and Jake Morris drilled the resultant penalty for a seven-point advantage. However they were to add just two more points in the first half as Cork’s relocation of Robbie O’Flynn as a third midfielder helped them to gain a foothold again and they pushed on.

25 minutes: Conor Cahalane goal

Cahalane, a late addition to the Cork team for Ger Millerick at midfield, more than justified his inclusion with a tally of 1-3. His first two points came when the game was threatening to get away from Cork in the first half and the goal came following a mazy run. Having got into position to shoot, he might have blasted but instead he produced a composed finish and Cork were 1-7 to 1-5 in front - a lead they still possessed at half-time, (1-9 to 1-7).

43 minutes: Cork denied a second goal

Tipperary came roaring into the second half with three unanswered points from Colin English, Jake Morris and Cian Darcy putting them in front and while Declan Dalton’s long-range free levelled, Ger Browne made it 1-11 to 1-10 for the Premier County. However, shortly before the three-quarter mark, Cork might have struck for a goal. Dalton fed O’Flynn on the run but Tipp custodian Barry Hogan saved well. Even still, it looked as if Tim O’Mahony would profit from the rebound but Brian McGrath produced a heroic block and the danger was cleared.

57-61 minutes: Cork bounce back from goal concession

Tipp’s second goal, from Stephen Nolan - after English set him up - made it 2-12 to 1-12 with six minutes of normal time left, but Cork were able to keep their composure and produce the kind of response that champions do. Two Dalton frees and a point from sub Brian Turnbull had them level as injury time began before Mark Coleman played a good ball up the line for O’Mahony, who slung over a great effort to put them 1-16 to 2-12 in front. It looked as if 20 years of hurt were about to come to an end…

64 minutes: Stakelum the hero for Tipp

Sub Conor Stakeleum’s goal was the product of his own hassling of the Cork defence, forcing a turnover and then having the guile to go for goal rather than take the softer option of a point. Another Tipp replacement, David Gleeson, had the final say with the clinching point after Mark Kehoe set him up and there was no way back for Cork.