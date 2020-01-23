Moffat lays out plansfor Mayo

The newly-elected chairman of the Mayo GAA Board says he has five things that he wants to “make significant progress with” in 2020.

At his first county board meeting since being appointed last month, Liam Moffatt told club delegates at MacHale Park that he wanted to “set out his stall” and promised to make meetings “as effective as possible” during his term.

“Every meeting will have an aim and an outcome; there will be agreed behaviours; we need to get people involved; and there needs to be action points so that people are accountable,” said the former All-Ireland club football medal winner with Crossmolina Deel Rovers.

“The first thing is a five-year strategic plan so that it’s very clear for Mayo GAA where we’re going; the second thing I want to look at is a clear operational structure — governance. How does Mayo GAA work?

"How do fixtures work? How does coaching work? How does communication towards the county board work?

“The third thing we’re looking at is the commercial strategy — that big question, ‘how will we pay for it?’

“The fourth thing we’re looking at is an infrastructural review — ‘where will we play?’

“We have significant challenges in relation to pitches in Mayo and obviously we’re battling the elements as well.

“And the final one is the further development of the [Mayo GAA underage] academy project — supplying coaches to back it up and to integrate the club and the county.

The outcome of tonight’s meeting will be that the club delegates here will agree the behaviours of what is acceptable and unacceptable at county board meetings.

“And secondly, what do club delegates want from county board meetings.”

The meeting was also given a brief update on the ongoing mediation between senior Croke Park officials, Tim O’Leary of the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation and Mayo GAA chiefs.

County board chairman Liam Moffatt said ‘issues are being actively addressed’.

“From our position, we’re looking forward to working with all the stakeholders to resolve outstanding issues,” he said. “A full statement will be released after mediation. Mediation is ongoing.”

The foundation are still withholding €250,000 which was raised at a fundraiser in New York last May over what they claim were ‘governance issues’ within Mayo GAA.

Mayo GAA officers were due to meet senior GAA officials again at the end of last week.