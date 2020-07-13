Mikey Sheehy launches 100k walk in honour of fellow Austin Stacks legend 'Bracker'

Martin 'Bracker' O'Regan

Kerry and Austin Stacks legend Mikey Sheehy will tonight launch The Bracker 100km, a fundraising initiative in aid of the famed Stacks club in Tralee.

Club chairman Billy Ryle is the man taking on the challenge — Ryle will walk 100km on Tralee’s Bracker O’Regan Road between next Friday 17th July and Sunday, 26th July.

Ryle will walk two sessions per day, beginning and ending at the Bracker Monument — a 6km walk beginning at 10am and a 4km walk beginning at 3pm.

The walk is dedicated to the memory of Martin Bracker O'Regan, another club legend, who won All-Ireland senior medals with Kerry in 1931 and 1932, as well as six county titles with his club — football in 1930, 1931, 1932 and 1936 and hurling in 1929, 1931.

Bracker was a charismatic figure in Tralee life, whose ability was matched by notable confidence.

“Put me on the forty and build the team around me,” is a statement often attributed to Bracker, Ryle said.

He died in 2005, at the age of 95, with Tralee Town Council naming the town's link road in his honour.

The objective of the 100km walk is to raise €25,000 for urgently needed repair and upgrading work at the Austin Stacks playing pitches in Connolly Park, Tralee.

Ryle said; “Like all GAA Clubs, Austin Stacks has suffered financially from the Covid-19 lockdown. The Bracker 100km is a worldwide online fundraiser to pay for a path behind the main pitch. The new path will prevent footfall damage on the pitches and will facilitate disability access to the far terrace in Connolly Park.

“Sheehy and Martin Bracker O’Regan were friends and neighbours,” Ryle added.

“They had great respect for each other — each person maintaining that the other was the better footballer.

"But as we all know they were both superstars of The Rock and Kerry. When I asked the O’Regan family who they would like to launch the Bracker 100km fundraising walk there was only one answer — Mikey.”

You can donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/the-bracker-100km