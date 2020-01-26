News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mike Quirke's Laois pull off late great escape in Roscommon

By Ian Cooney
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 05:46 PM

Roscommon 2-14 - 2-14 Laois

Laois somehow managed to escape from Dr Hyde Park with a draw as late goals from Evan O’Carroll and Kieran Lillis earned Mike Quirke’s side a share of the spoils.

The comeback was ignited by a 'wonder goal' from Evan O’Carroll.
The comeback was ignited by a 'wonder goal' from Evan O’Carroll.

The comeback was ignited by a 'wonder goal' from O’Carroll, who ended up with a personal tally of 1-6, as an error-ridden contest ticked into injury-time.

But Laois weren’t finished yet and when Ross Munnelly floated a last-gasp free on top of the Roscommon defence, possession somehow found its way into the hands of Lillis, and the Portlaoise player managed to direct his effort beyond Colm Lavin.

Laois played the better football during the opening half, taking advantage of the new rules to procure 'advance marks' for Colm Murphy, Lillis and O’Carroll. But it was the hosts that grabbed the decisive score when Brian Stack fed Niall Kilroy for the game’s opening goal after 34 minutes.

The visitors trailed by 1-7 to 0-9 at half time but Lillis soon brought them level. Roscommon shook themselves with points from Cian McKeon (free), Niall Daly and Donie Smith (free).

Ross Munnelly’s 61st-minute free restored parity once more before Roscommon appeared to grab the contest’s match-defining score. Kilroy was hauled down by Mark Timmon for a penalty, a foul that resulted in a black card for the Laois full-back.

Enda Smith duly converted, and when the same player and Hubert Darcy (a free) tagged on points, Roscommon looked to have disappeared over the horizon.

But Laois hadn’t given up the ghost, and a moment of magic from Man of the Match O’Carroll gave them renewed hope when he sent an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net from 25 metres in the 70th minute.

Noel Gately and O’Carroll exchanged points before Lillis stunned the hosts at the death.

Scorers for Roscommon: E. Smith (1-2, 1-0 pen), D. Smith (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 mark), C. McKeon (0-3, 0-2 frees), N. Kilroy (1-0), N. Daly, S. Killoran, C. Cregg, H. Darcy (1 free), N. Gately 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: E. O’Carroll (1-6, 0-2 ’45, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark), K. Lillis (1-3, 0-1 mark), C. Murphy (0-1 mark), R. Munnelly (0-1 free, 0-1 mark) (0-2 each); M. Keogh (0-1).

ROSCOMMON: C. Lavin; D. Murray, B. Stack, G. Patterson; P. Scott, N. Daly, R. Hughes; T. O’Rourke, S. Killoran; N. Kilroy, E. Smith, F. Cregg; D. Smith, C. McKeon, C. Cregg.

Subs: C. Daly for Hughes (44), H. Darcy for Killoran (blood sub), H. Darcy for F. Cregg (60), C. Lennon for C. Cregg (63), N. Gately for D. Smith (66), D. Ruane for O’Rourke (70).

LAOIS: N. Corbet; T. Collins, M. Timmons, G. Hanrahan; S. O’Flynn, R. Pigott, P. O’Sullivan; K. Lillis, J. O’Loughlin; S. Byrne, M. Barry, E. Lowry; M. Keogh, C. Murphy, E. O’Carroll.

Subs: C. Healy for Collins (47), R. Munnelly for Murphy (49), D. O’Connor for Keogh (49), G. Walsh for O’Loughlin (53), G. Comerford for Lowry (66), B. Byrne for Barry (70).

Referee: C. Branagan (Down).

More on this topic

Ladies football wrap: Tipp hold Dublin as five-goal Waterford beat GalwayLadies football wrap: Tipp hold Dublin as five-goal Waterford beat Galway

Michael Moynihan: Lessons learned from the League frontlineMichael Moynihan: Lessons learned from the League frontline

'Had we won it, I wouldn’t be jumping out of my skin. Had we lost it, I wouldn’t be crying''Had we won it, I wouldn’t be jumping out of my skin. Had we lost it, I wouldn’t be crying'

Ruairi McCann's double sinks Paul Galvin's WexfordRuairi McCann's double sinks Paul Galvin's Wexford

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Manchester United cruise past Tranmere in FA Cup fourth roundManchester United cruise past Tranmere in FA Cup fourth round

Padráic Joyce's Galway lead from start to finish to edge out MonaghanPadráic Joyce's Galway lead from start to finish to edge out Monaghan

Mayo put on impressive display against DonegalMayo put on impressive display against Donegal

Darren McCurry and returning Mark Bradley inspire Tyrone to victory over MeathDarren McCurry and returning Mark Bradley inspire Tyrone to victory over Meath


Lifestyle

A Courtmacsherry neighbour, Kathy Gannon tells me that when the tide is out, the vast acres of clean, grey mud of the bay reflect the sun in splendour in the clear, sharp air.Damien Enright: ‘How enchanting for humanity that we have birds’

It is hard to believe today but the former island of Ringarogy in West Cork was once home to around 800 people.Islands of Ireland: Ring a Ringarogy

Esther N McCarthy paints a pretty picture with her January picks, along with cool ideas for fridges and lunchboxesWishlist: Fridges and lunchboxes make our list of January picks

Maturity isn’t a good fit for every rapper (see: Kanye’s bedraggled coming-to-Jesus phase). But through 2018 it was working a treat for former bad boy — and Ariana Grande’s ex — Mac Miller. But then his story turned to tragedy as that September, the 26 year-old died of an accidental drug overdose.Review: Mac Miller - Circles

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »