Mike Quirke's Football Show: Tactical Mayo but never boring. How Cork changed tack. Tyrone always learning. Fixing the fouling carnage

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 02:56 PM

Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Patrick Kelly and John Divilly review the football weekend with Mike Quirke. In association with Renault Ireland, official GAA car partners.

- The bravery of James Horan to give up comfort of studio

- At least we're back talking about Cork

- Tyrone always learning on the long road

- Meath this year's Roscommon?

- A chink in Dublin's armour, but their athleticism will shock Cork

- The madness of the last 10 minutes. How can we wipe this stain of Gaelic football

- Culture of disrespect for refereeing.

