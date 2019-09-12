News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mike Quirke to take over as Laois manager

Mike Quirke to take over as Laois manager
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 02:27 PM

All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer Mike Quirke will be put forward for ratification as the new Laois manager on Monday next.

The four-time All-Ireland winner is the preferred candidate of the selection committee who were charged with finding a successor for his fellow Kerry man John Sugrue.

Their recommendation that Quirke, an Irish Examiner columnist and podcast host, take charge of the county's senior footballers will go before Laois officials at Monday's executive meeting, what amounts to little more than a box-ticking exercise.

Quirke has been in charge of his native Kerins O’Rahilly’s in recent years, guiding the Tralee club to back-to-back Kerry SFC semi-final appearances in 2017 and 2018.

John Sugrue stepped down as Laois boss at the end of July and while recently departed Tipperary boss Liam Kearns had been linked with the vacant post in the midlands, Quirke has got the nod.

A full-time coaching officer with Munster GAA, Tralee-based Quirke is facing a long commute several evenings each week.

He pocketed four All-Irelands during his time in green and gold and was also a top level basketballer, winning two SuperLeague titles and two National Cups with Tralee Tigers.

Laois will ply their trade in Division 2 of the Allianz League in 2020, following back-to-back promotions in 2018 and ‘19. They reached the last 12 of this year’s All-Ireland championship but were well beaten by Cork in their fourth-round qualifier clash.

Quirke will be the second Kerry All-Ireland winner from the successful period from 2000-2009 to enter inter-county management in recent weeks, following Paul Galvin's appointment as Wexford manager.

READ MORE

Replay readings suggest this will be tight, with a busy referee

More on this topic

TG4's Underdogs to take on Mayo next monthTG4's Underdogs to take on Mayo next month

Jamie Wall: Cork players aren’t mushrooms, but diamonds who need to be polishedJamie Wall: Cork players aren’t mushrooms, but diamonds who need to be polished

All-Ireland replay puts squeeze on Kerry county championship plansAll-Ireland replay puts squeeze on Kerry county championship plans

Rabbitt: We’ve got to stop Dubs’ goal blitzRabbitt: We’ve got to stop Dubs’ goal blitz

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Eamon Dunphy accuses RTÉ of 'going soft' over Joe Brolly absenceEamon Dunphy accuses RTÉ of 'going soft' over Joe Brolly absence

FAI Cup semi-final draw: Dundalk face trip to SligoFAI Cup semi-final draw: Dundalk face trip to Sligo

Jamie Wall: Cork players aren’t mushrooms, but diamonds who need to be polishedJamie Wall: Cork players aren’t mushrooms, but diamonds who need to be polished

If referee Lane lets things go, it’ll suit Dublin, reckons Marc Ó SéIf referee Lane lets things go, it’ll suit Dublin, reckons Marc Ó Sé


Lifestyle

Experts predict how technology will transform our holidays.This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

A big part of parenting school-aged kids is getting them to and from all the extra activities they do outside of school. It can be manic, most definitely time consuming and in many cases, pretty expensive.Mum's the Word: ‘Swimming has to stay in my opinion, plus, Joan really loves it’

In last week’s article I wrote about the urgent need for parents to teach their children how to cope with adversity so that they can successfully manage many of the challenges they will face over the course of their life.Learning Points: Taking a risk is worth it to build child’s resilience

Gaff E is was born in Brisbane, Australia, but is based in Berlin, and is in Cork this week for the Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival.A Question of Taste: Musician Gaff E

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »