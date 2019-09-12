Mike Quirke to take over as Laois manager

All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer Mike Quirke will be put forward for ratification as the new Laois manager on Monday next.

The four-time All-Ireland winner is the preferred candidate of the selection committee who were charged with finding a successor for his fellow Kerry man John Sugrue.

Their recommendation that Quirke, an Irish Examiner columnist and podcast host, take charge of the county's senior footballers will go before Laois officials at Monday's executive meeting, what amounts to little more than a box-ticking exercise.

Quirke has been in charge of his native Kerins O’Rahilly’s in recent years, guiding the Tralee club to back-to-back Kerry SFC semi-final appearances in 2017 and 2018.

John Sugrue stepped down as Laois boss at the end of July and while recently departed Tipperary boss Liam Kearns had been linked with the vacant post in the midlands, Quirke has got the nod.

A full-time coaching officer with Munster GAA, Tralee-based Quirke is facing a long commute several evenings each week.

He pocketed four All-Irelands during his time in green and gold and was also a top level basketballer, winning two SuperLeague titles and two National Cups with Tralee Tigers.

Laois will ply their trade in Division 2 of the Allianz League in 2020, following back-to-back promotions in 2018 and ‘19. They reached the last 12 of this year’s All-Ireland championship but were well beaten by Cork in their fourth-round qualifier clash.

Quirke will be the second Kerry All-Ireland winner from the successful period from 2000-2009 to enter inter-county management in recent weeks, following Paul Galvin's appointment as Wexford manager.