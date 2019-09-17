Mike Quirke gets backing of county board executive for Laois football job

The Laois county board executive has given their backing for Mike Quirke to take the reins as Laois football manager.

The proposed candidate of the three-person selection committee, Quirke's appointment was green-lighted by the county board executive yesterday evening.

The September meeting of the Laois county board takes place next Monday where the four-time All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer, barring opposition from club delegates, will be formally ratified as the county's new football manager.

Laois' promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz League last March means the county stands a good chance of being involved in the Tier 1 All-Ireland championship in 2020, should Croke Park proposals to introduce a second-tier football championship be voted through at next month's Special Congress in Cork.

Ahead of this latest Special Congress, it has yet to be decided whether the two teams who gain promotion from Division 3 next year will earn entry to the Tier 1 qualifiers at the expense of those two counties relegated from Division 2 or the status quo will be adopted.

