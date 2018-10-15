Mighty Mourneabbey claim five in a row

Mourneabbey 4-11 West Cork 1-10

By Ger McCarthy

Mourneabbey claimed their fifth Cork Ladies SFC county title in a row after yesterday’s replay with West Cork at Cloughduv.

A huge attendance was treated to a convincing display from the champions, with Laura Fitzgerald scoring 2-2 and Doireann O’Sullivan netting a goal of the season contender.

West Cork looked a match for the eventual winners until Mourneabbey pulled away and outscored their opponents 2-7 to 0-4.

Mourneabbey led by a point at the conclusion of a free-flowing opening 12-minute period when West Cork’s Áine Terry O’Sullivan was hauled down en route to goal.

The Beara player took responsibility for the resulting penalty and gave Méabh O’Sullivan no chance with a well placed finish.

O’Sullivan added two more points (one free) before Doireann O’Sullivan replied with her second score of the replay.

Then, in the 25th minute, a surging Bríd O’Sullivan run setup Niamh O’Sullivan to billow the West Cork net and make it 1-4 apiece.

West Cork’s Áine Terry O’Sullivan converted a free before being sin-binned for an overzealous tackle. Niamh Cotter increased West Cork’s lead but a Ciara O’Sullivan goal - capitalising on a rebound that hit the crossbar - sent the county champions in a point ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Mourneabbey bossed the third quarter and moved six points clear thanks to Doireann O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Sullivan, Laura Fitzgerald and Eimear Meaney’s accuracy.

Dominant all over the pitch, the county champions put the seal on a fifth consecutive SFC success with a late Laura Fitzgerald goal. There was still time for Doirean O’Sullivan to solo clear and find the top corner with a marvellous 20-yard effort.

It was a fitting end to a superb Mourneabbey display who now turn their attentions to the Munster championship.

Scorers for Mourneabbey: D O’Sullivan (1-6, 2 frees), L Fitzgerald (2-2), C O’Sullivan (1-2), E Meaney (0-1).

Scorers for West Cork: A Terry O’Sullivan (1-6, 1 pen, 4 frees), N Cotter (0-2), L Coppinger, L O’Mahony (0-1 each).

MOURNEABBEY: M O’Sullivan; E Meaney, C A Stack, A O’Sullivan; S Conroy, R O’Sullivan, K Coakley; M O’Callaghan, B O’Sullivan (captain); E Harrington, C O’Sullivan, N O’Sullivan; E Jack, L Fitzgerald, D O’Sullivan.

Subs: S O’Callaghan for C A Stack (39), C O’Callaghan for E Jack (54), A Ryan for L Fitzgerald (59), A Cronin for E Harrington (59), A Walsh for B O’Sullivan (62, inj).

WEST CORK: M O’Brien (Clonakilty); S Courtney (Castlehaven), M Duggan (Dohenys), S Hayes (Rosscarbery); E Kiely (Valley Rovers), C O’Shea (Beara), D Kiely (Valley Rovers); A Hayes (Rosscarbery, captain), M O’Brien (Rosscarbery); C O’Leary (Clonakilty), Á Terry O’Sullivan (Beara), N Cotter (Beara); L O’Mahony (O’Donovan Rossa), L Coppinger ( St Colum’s), N Terry O’Sullivan (Beara).

Subs: L Harte (O’Donovan Rossa) for N Terry O’Sullivan (ht), C Maguire (Rosscarbery) for S Courtney (55), M Coppinger (St. Colum’s) for E Kiely (59), A Murphy (Dohenys) for L O’Mahony (60), A Whooley (O’Donovan Rossa) for S Hayes (62, inj).

Referee: Kieran Creed (Naomh Finbarra).