Midleton take victory in high-scoring Dr O’Callaghan Cup final

Midleton CBS 3-24 - 1-15 St Francis College Rochestown

A comprehensive victory for Midleton CBS in the Dr O’Callaghan Cup final (Cork PPS SAHC) at the 4G pitch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday night.

Ryan McCarthy, Midleton CBS, receives the Cup from John O'Brien, Chairperson Cork Post Primary Schools. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The Harty Cup semi-finalists reigned supreme with captain Ryan McCarthy (1-8), Noel Cahill (2-2), and Cathal Hickey (0-7) their chief target men.

Midleton CBS led 1-15 to 0-9 at the interval and despite Jack McCarthy saving a Ryan McCarthy penalty, they pulled away.

St Francis College were reliant on Alan Connolly who returned 1-8 of the Rochestown total.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: R McCarthy (1-8, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65), N Cahill (2-2), C Hickey (0-7), J McGann and J Mulcahy (0-2 each), E Martin, I Walsh and J Millerick (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Francis College: A Connolly (1-8, 0-6 frees), R O’Halloran and S Andrews (0-2 each), P O’Halloran, H Nevin and W Buckley (0-1 each).

Midleton CBS: B Saunderson (Midleton); A Quirke (Midleton), R Landers (Killeagh), J Fitzgerald (Midleton); E Motherway (St Colman’s), C Joyce (Kiltha Óg), J Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s); S Quirke (Midleton), R McCarthy (Killeagh, Capt); J Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill), C Hickey (Lisgoold), S Walsh (Carrigtwohill); I Walsh (Lisgoold), J McGann (Kiltha Óg), N Cahill (St Colman’s).

Subs: E Martin (Kiltha Óg) for I Walsh (50), D Rooney (Carrigtwohill) for E Motherway (50), P Connaughton (Midleton) for J McGann (55), L Walsh (Lisgoold) for S Walsh (56), J O’Driscoll (Lisgoold) for J Fitzgerald (56).

St Francis College: J McCarthy (St Finbarr’s); K Lyons (Ballygarvan), K McSweeney (Douglas), B Murphy (Cobh); D Ó Bradaigh (Carrigaline), C McCarthy (Blackrock), S Fenton (Ballygarvan); A O’Hare (Douglas), R O’Halloran (Ballygarvan); A Connolly (Blackrock), P O’Riordan (Tracton, Capt), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s); S Andrews (Shamrocks), P O’Halloran (Ballygarvan), C Dowd (Ballygarvan).

Subs: H Nevin (Douglas) for C Dowd (41), A Sheehy (Douglas) for S Andrews (45), T Grainger (Blackrock) for A O’Hare (55 inj), H Andrews (Shamrocks) for W Buckley (57).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).