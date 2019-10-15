News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Midleton set to defend title

Midleton set to defend title
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 09:52 PM

For the first time since 2006, a Cork school will, tomorrow afternoon, begin their defence of the Harty Cup.

Midleton CBS, who, last February, ended the county’s 13-year wait for the title, open their Group D account against Bandon’s Hamilton High School (Whitechurch, 1.30pm), in one of two all-Cork ties. As well as the survivors from last season’s Munster final-winning team, the east Cork school can call upon several of the Dean Ryan Cup side that reached the 2017 decider. Kyle Quinn-Waites, of Kiltha Óg, was a leading member of that latter side and should feature in their attack here.

Others in contention for Midleton’s Harty team are Leo Hennessy (Midleton), Noel Cahill (St Colman’s), James Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill), and Eoghan Martin (Kiltha Óg).

Midleton and Hamilton met in last April’s Lord Mayor’s Cup final and given this competition is confined to fourth- and fifth-year students, most players that afternoon in Páirc Uí Rinn should feature tomorrow.

Midleton won that game 2-19 to 1-21, and that performance will give the Bandon students confidence that they can mark their return to the top flight — they reached last season’s Munster B final — on a positive note. The other all-Cork tie brings together Munster B champions, St Francis College, Rochestown, and Harty Cup runners-up, Christians (Ballygarvan, 1.30pm). De La Salle Waterford, beaten by Midleton in last season’s semi-final, face Cork’s Gaelcholáiste Mhuire.

Tomorrow's Harty Cup fixtures

Group A: Nenagh CBS v John the Baptist Community School, Cappamore, 1.30pm; Group B: Blackwater Community School, Lismore v St Flannan’s College, Ennis, Kilmallock, 1.30pm; De La Salle College, Waterford v Gaelcholáiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaidh, Brickey Rangers GAA ground, 1.30pm; Group C: St Francis College, Rochestown v Christian Brothers College, Cork, Ballygarvan, 1.30pm; Group D: Hamilton High School, Bandon v Midleton CBS, Whitechurch, 1.30pm.


