Midleton and Sars set to serve up festive treat

If last year’s Cork Premier 1 U21 hurling championship final is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat when Midleton and Sarsfields clash in tomorrow’s final at the 4G pitch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2pm).

A big attendance is expected to come out and watch the county’s top young talent, and on this surface the action is sure to be fast and furious.

Midleton came up short in the 2018 decider, but only after playing out an extra-time thriller against Fr O’Neill’s. They will be looking to put that disappointment behind them.

Their underage hurling is in a good place, with the Magpies having already retained the Premier 1 minor title in October.

However, in Sarsfields, they are facing a team with a lot of momentum.

Only last weekend at the 4G venue, they emerged by the narrowest of margins against Blackrock in the semi-final. A high-scoring game saw the Imokilly side progress by a solitary point.

Liam Healy was their star man, the ace attacker notching 14 points, with 10 of these from play and their goals coming courtesy of Cian Darcy and Daniel Hogan.

Jack O’Connor is another forward Midleton will have to keep an eye on.

This will be their fifth consecutive week of championship hurling.

Meanwhile, it is five weeks since Midleton defeated Shandrum in their penultimate round and whether the long layoff will be an issue for them, remains to be seen.

Their team features Sean O’Leary Hayes and Tommy O’Connell — both of whom were key personnel in Cork’s U20 team that was defeated by Tipperary in the All-Ireland final.

The East Cork monopoly of hurling titles will go on, however, as regardless of who wins, the senior, premier intermediate, junior, U21 and minor champions are all from this division.