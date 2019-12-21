News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Midleton and Sars set to serve up festive treat

Midleton and Sars set to serve up festive treat
By Therese O’Callaghan
Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 07:00 AM

If last year’s Cork Premier 1 U21 hurling championship final is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat when Midleton and Sarsfields clash in tomorrow’s final at the 4G pitch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2pm).

A big attendance is expected to come out and watch the county’s top young talent, and on this surface the action is sure to be fast and furious.

Midleton came up short in the 2018 decider, but only after playing out an extra-time thriller against Fr O’Neill’s. They will be looking to put that disappointment behind them.

Their underage hurling is in a good place, with the Magpies having already retained the Premier 1 minor title in October.

However, in Sarsfields, they are facing a team with a lot of momentum.

Only last weekend at the 4G venue, they emerged by the narrowest of margins against Blackrock in the semi-final. A high-scoring game saw the Imokilly side progress by a solitary point.

Liam Healy was their star man, the ace attacker notching 14 points, with 10 of these from play and their goals coming courtesy of Cian Darcy and Daniel Hogan.

Jack O’Connor is another forward Midleton will have to keep an eye on.

This will be their fifth consecutive week of championship hurling.

Meanwhile, it is five weeks since Midleton defeated Shandrum in their penultimate round and whether the long layoff will be an issue for them, remains to be seen.

Their team features Sean O’Leary Hayes and Tommy O’Connell — both of whom were key personnel in Cork’s U20 team that was defeated by Tipperary in the All-Ireland final.

The East Cork monopoly of hurling titles will go on, however, as regardless of who wins, the senior, premier intermediate, junior, U21 and minor champions are all from this division.

READ MORE

'A GAA institution': Dr Con closes the door on GP practice

More on this topic

Cork score facile win over Kerry to open Munster League campaignCork score facile win over Kerry to open Munster League campaign

Injury blow for Cork footballers as Kevin Flahive set to miss National LeagueInjury blow for Cork footballers as Kevin Flahive set to miss National League

O’Mahony welcomes changing of the guard at CorkO’Mahony welcomes changing of the guard at Cork

The questions Cork GAA must answerThe questions Cork GAA must answer

TOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

'A GAA institution': Dr Con closes the door on GP practice'A GAA institution': Dr Con closes the door on GP practice

Without pots of cash, Arsenal’s best solution is Pep’s sidekickWithout pots of cash, Arsenal’s best solution is Pep’s sidekick

Solskjaer hopeful of reinforcements but plays down Haaland linkSolskjaer hopeful of reinforcements but plays down Haaland link

Former Anderlecht goalie signs for Cork City as Ryan and Griffin departFormer Anderlecht goalie signs for Cork City as Ryan and Griffin depart


Lifestyle

Don’t panic. You still have a few days left to pick up your wine and wine-related Christmas presents. We all fret far too much about the wine for the Christmas dinner, remember that turkey matches everything but nothing matches Brussel sprouts so there is no perfect match.The best wines to go with your Christmas dinner

Conor English tells how his research on Frank Murphy resulted in a biography and a unique insight into 20th-century buildingsCork architect led mid-20th century Cork design

There has long been a tradition of supporting charities in the comedy scene. Esther McCarthy talks to top Irish comedians about the causes close to their heartsHo ho help: Comedians who stand up for charity

These highly-rated heroes deserve a place on your bathroom shelf, says Katie Wright.9 beauty products from 2019 that are actually worth the hype

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »