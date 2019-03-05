Midfielder Ciarán Duggan hails depth of Galway panel

Galway midfielder Ciarán Duggan believes the squad is stronger than last year as more fringe players are coming through to make their mark.

Galway claimed a hard fought 1-11 to 0-12 win over Mayo at a wind-swept MacHale Park in Castlebar on Saturday evening and Duggan hopes last year’s league finalists can push on and reach another decider.

It was a crucial win for Kevin Walsh’s side that moved them away from relegation trouble and towards a potential NFL Division 1 final.

Galway lie fourth in the standings with games to come against Roscommon and Tyrone. But the Annaghdown midfielder knows the panel are brimming with talent even before his clubmate Damien Comer, and the Corofin contingent return to action.

“It puts competition into the panel and it’s badly needed,” said Duggan of the strength in depth.

“Even when the lads come back now as well, it will be tough for them to make the team. You need that competition in a strong panel.”

Galway have won four NFL titles but their last came in 1981. Last year Dublin beat them 0-18 to 0-14 in the final at Croke Park.

But Duggan believes the shackles are off now after Galway battled, despite going down to 13 men for nine minutes, in their victory over Mayo.

“With Tom Flynn going off as well, Peter Cooke stepped up to the challenge,” said Duggan. There were balls there, Michael Daly got in under them and Eamonn Brannigan also worked hard for breaking balls. That was crucial towards the end of the game. It was good game management during the black cards. We tightened up and the lads just worked harder.

“The lads up front got the crucial scores as well. Any win against Mayo is brilliant but especially in those conditions. We had to work hard to get the result and thankfully we did. We will move on now with the last two games. It probably takes a small bit of pressure off but we have a chance now to get into a final.”