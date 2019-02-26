Mickey Harte has no issues with Dublin's home comforts

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has given his backing to a Congress decision to allow Dublin to use Croke Park as both a home and neutral venue for the All-Ireland Super 8s series.

Harte contended that the All-Ireland champions will be equally formidable irrespective of where they play their Sam Maguire Cup quarter-final, round-robin games.

Mickey Harte with Jim Gavin at last year's All-Ireland final.

A Donegal motion proposing that the Dubs can only play one of their three Super 8 matches at GAA headquarters was defeated at Congress in Wexford, receiving just 36% of the vote. Donegal had initially raised concerns over the fixture arrangements prior to their Super 8s meeting with Dublin last year.

However, Harte argued: “I don’t think it matters where Dublin play. I don’t think the idea of having their home games in Croke Park adds anything to them.

I think they have enough going for them and they play well enough, and I think they will gladly go anywhere, too.

The Red Hand boss added that, while Dublin will benefit from the decision of Congress, they played no part in the process, which guarantees that they will play at home in two of their three Super 8s games, should they, as expected, make it through to the last eight. I don’t think it’s Dublin’s decision that this is the way it is, and I suppose people like to play in Croke Park. I wouldn’t mind playing in Croke Park, it’s a lovely place to play.”

Meanwhile, Harte is unperturbed by a rash of goal- scoring chances that went abegging in the Ulster derby NFL tie against Monaghan last weekend. Having crafted four opportunities, the Red Hands converted just one, but Harte said: “I’ve always maintained that the real key in this thing is about creating scoring chances, and I suppose if you create enough of them, then you’ll get enough to give you a decent chance of a win.

READ MORE: TG4 confirm weekend GAA schedule

“I would be more concerned if we weren’t creating any of those things. I think the fact that we’re creating them means there’s a lot of good play going on, there’s a lot of cohesive play going on, and people are getting themselves into goal-scoring positions and, if you get yourself into goal-scoring positions often enough, I think you’ll definitely add to your tally.”

Mattie Donnelly is set to play a major role again this weekend, when Tyrone face another provincial rival, Cavan, and Harte is grateful for the versatility possessed by his skipper.

He’s that kind of player, and there are players like that, that there are so many positions they could play in. It’s hard to say what is the best position for him. Wherever we put him, he plays well and gets or creates scores. He has a lot of power, a lot of energy and a lot of know-how, and I don’t think it matters what number is on his back, he’ll give you a huge effort every day he goes out.

GAA Podcast: 'Selective amnesia' in Cork, the old Tommy Walsh returns, and is Kiely ok with defeat?