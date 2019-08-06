News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mickey Harte: Dubs’ dominance will end

By Declan Bogue
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Tyrone could yet meet Dublin again in an All-Ireland final and Mickey Harte can see an end to the champions’ period of dominance.

“I’d like to think it wouldn’t continue at the level it is at, but who knows? We didn’t think it would last this long, as long as it has. We probably thought that they would falter somewhere in the last four years.

“So, maybe it is wishful thinking, but we would like to see it change. Everything does change eventually and it only takes one break.

"It’s not to say that if somebody would break Dublin’s grip on things, that they would be gone, but at least it gives someone else a chance to enjoy the glory of the moment and even if Dublin come back a year later, at least there would be a break in transmission, of ruling the roost.

That’s the hope that everybody has to have, that while Dublin have this strength in depth, everybody has to have the hope that things will change.

Harte doesn’t believe structural reform is needed to derail the blue juggernaut.

“Do you not think that this will drive the rest of the teams in Leinster to raise their standards, to start right now to raise their standards?” he asks.

“Not just at the team that they have at adult level now, but every team in the structure of the county. That’s going to be the incentive. Ask everybody ‘how do we get better, how do we challenge?’

“So you challenge at underage level first of all and give them that belief, we can take on teams from Dublin and be competitive with them, if not beat them.

“That’s where it begins. If that is going to take five, or six years then so be it. But I wouldn’t give up. I don’t like giving up. I think it’s not a good idea. You go and do something about it.”

