Michelle McAleer linked with Cork GAA role

Saturday, January 05, 2019 - 11:34 AM
By Michael Moynihan

Michelle McAleer, former Head of Finance, Human Resources, and Business Development with the Ulster Council of the GAA, is being strongly linked with a move to a similar role with the Cork GAA.

Before Christmas, the Irish Examiner revealed the financial tribulations of the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with potential costs spiralling over €100 million and Croke Park moving to take a hand in the affairs of the troubled stadium.

McAleer has experience in this area, having been closely involved with the planned redevelopment of Casement Park.

Though the redevelopment of the Belfast stadium has since stalled, at a Stormont briefing in 2012 McAller was introduced as being “centrally involved in the governance and finance of the project and deals with the financial aspects of the stadium on a day-to-day basis”.

As a Tyrone native, McAleer will be familiar with the fundraising activities of Club Tyrone, which helps to support the GAA in that county. She’ll be expected to bring that expertise to bear in working alongside Cairde Chorcaí, the fundraising group recently established on Leeside.


