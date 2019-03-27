NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh treated to Haka performance at New Zealand GAA Championships

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 01:16 PM

Zinzan Brooke, Irish dancing, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, and the Haka - all in a day’s work for the GAA in New Zealand!

See a report from the superb New Zealand Championships in Auckland at the weekend, where two cultures co-existed in perfect harmony on the other side of the world.

Irish Ambassador Peter Ryan interviewing special guest Ó Muircheartaigh was certainly a highlight, while local Kiwi Nathan Tanawese said the event would ‘strengthen relationships’ between the countries.

Camerawork by Ronan Friel, and video production by Jerome Quinn Media.

