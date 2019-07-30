News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Micheál Donoghue on 'biggest risk' of sweeper system

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 11:13 AM

Galway hurling boss Micheál Donoghue feels rigidly deploying a sweeper system can make it difficult to adapt during games.

Wexford used Kevin Foley in their All-Ireland Hurling semi-final defeat to Tipperary over the weekend, where they let a five-point lead slip while also a man up.

Donoghue thinks it can be difficult to switch to a more attacking stance when setting up with a sweeper.

"For me, the biggest risk of playing a sweeper, and we [Galway] haven't really, is when the game is there, you have to decide at some stage you've got to go for it.

"Even if you're using it for a full season, or two seasons, or three seasons, if you're in a huge game like last Sunday, surely at a stage you go 'right, we have to push on'."

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Tipperary's defiance. Will Davy Fitz stay on? Kilkenny tactics. Cody's greatest semi-final victory?

TOPIC: GAA

