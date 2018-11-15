Micheál Burns keen Kerry abandon captaincy tradition

By John Fogarty and Murt Murphy

Micheál Burns is one of the Dr Crokes players in line to receive the Kerry captaincy in 2019, but he says he would be happy to hand over the honour to a more experienced player.

Kieran Donaghy has spoken recently about the need to give the manager the power to appoint his own skipper.

Next season is the seventh time this decade that Crokes, as county champions, have earned the bonus of nominating the captain, but having experienced it briefly earlier this year, 22-year-old Burns would like to see it given to the “best-placed” player.

“It’s an interesting one, because in a club like Crokes it’s just not talked about. We have enough motivation to win a county championship, anyway. It’s just not even a factor,” said Burns.

“In Kerry, there’s a rich history and you have to remember that and stay in touch with that, but maybe it’s a balancing act between staying in touch with that history and moving with the times, and maybe it is time to look for the most experienced and well-placed person to captain the team, but that decision isn’t up to me, it’s up to the county board to look at it.

“We played Galway in the league and for whatever reason I was the only Crokes player playing, so I was captain and it was my worst game in the league, because I was thinking about it so much.

“I was thinking about how my family would be proud of me, the club would be proud of you and all this. I was 21 years of age and it just got the better of me on the day and I played my worst game of the league.”

Shane Murphy was captain for his senior debut and when he was dropped Gavin White was given the duty of leading Kerry against Monaghan in the Super 8 game in Clones.

Burns remarked: “For all the Crokes lads [who had been] there, for Colm [Cooper], it would have been different.

“He was obviously the best person to captain the team anyway, but when it was my first season involved in Kerry, Shane’s first season, Gavin’s first season, it is a big burden.

“At the same time, if the chance came to captain Kerry you’re going to jump at it. You’re not going to think even twice about it, because it’s such a good honour and you don’t know when it’ll come again.”

Kieran O’Leary was chosen by Crokes as the captain in Kerry’s All-Ireland-winning season four years ago, but didn’t start in the final. Burns doesn’t feel that was such an issue.

“He was still a very good person to captain the team, because of all the respect everyone had for him in the dressing room and the influence he would have on younger players.

“Even though maybe you don’t have to be this big motivational player at centre-forward driving it on, but Kieran’s so good with young players, even with players playing in his position, he’d give you small details that might make a big difference on the field.”

Burns insists Kerry’s youngbloods have no hang-ups about the history Dublin might create next season.

“We put pressure on ourselves to meet standards. Obviously, Dublin are the team to catch at the moment; they’re going for five-in-a-row, that’s no secret.

“They’re such a young team… we’ll keep going. For argument’s sake, if Dublin do win five-in-a-row, it doesn’t affect us, we’ll keep playing and we’ll make our own legacy and we’ll get what we deserve in the end if we keep improving.”

Meanwhile, it is a two-horse race to replace outgoing Kerry GAA treasurer Dermot ‘Weeshie’ Lynch. Outgoing Coiste Na nÓg chairman Tom Keane and Aileen Stack from Moyvane will contest the role at the county convention in December.

Pa McCarthy from Currow is believed to be the first name on new Kerry minor football manager James Costello’s ticket. McCarthy was involved with the U16 development squad last year.

Elsewhere, long-serving Wicklow football legend Ciaran Hyland has retired from inter-county football. He follows teammate John McGrath, who brought the curtain down on his Wicklow career last week.