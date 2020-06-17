News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Michael Quinlivan and Liam Casey back with Tipperary footballers

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 02:00 PM

Michael Quinlivan is one of four key additions to David Power's Tipperary squad for the Championship. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tipperary's prospects for the truncated 2020 All-Ireland Football Championship have been boosted by the return of Michael Quinlivan.

The 2016 All-Star departed Ireland at the end of last year to travel the world but with his plans scuppered by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Quinlivan returned home in March and is now set to resume training with Tipp. 

Quinlivan is one of four key additions to David Power's squad for the Championship, with Liam Casey, Paudie Feehan, and Colin English also available for the remainder of the season, as first reported by RTÉ.

Casey's return will give Power much-needed options at midfield. The match-winner for UCD in the 2018 Sigerson Cup final, Casey has been a regular for Tipperary in the past three seasons.

He, like Quinlivan and Feehan, had been due to be away travelling this summer before the pandemic grounded flights.

Feehan and Colin English were half-forwards on the Tipperary U21 team which shocked Cork to win the 2018 All-Ireland U21 Hurling title, with English captaining the side.

English, from the Fr Sheedy's club, was on Liam Sheedy's extended panel as they claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup last year.

Feehan was involved in the hurling panel in 2018, before joining his brother Jimmy, a nominee for the 2016 Young Footballer of the Year award, with the footballers last year.

Attacker Liam McGrath, captain of Tipp's All-Ireland-winning minors in 2011 under Power, will not be back from his travels in Australia for this season.

Tipperary's 2020 campaign looks set to restart with a Division 3 League clash with Offaly, while they've been drawn against Clare in the Munster SFC quarter-final.

