Michael Murphy saves the day for Donegal in dramatic draw with Kerry

DONEGAL 1-20 - 1-20 KERRY

A last gasp Michael Murphy free levelled this game for a 15th and final time in a cracking Super 8, Round 2 game.

Second earlier, Paul Murphy appeared to have claimed it for Kerry but Murphy punished a Paul Geaney foul on Jamie Brennan and honours were even.

It means Kerry need a point in Navan on Saturday week to be certain of an All-Ireland semi-final and Donegal require least a draw in Castlebar.

Geaney’s 44th minute goal put Kerry two up, his expert finish making up for a stray pass to Jack Sherwood. Donegal, however, messed up themselves and Seán O’Shea put Geaney in to find the corner of the net.

Stephen O’Brien’s foul on Daire Ó Baoill in the penalty area was duly punished by Michael Murphy in the 53rd minute and Donegal went ahead once more but the lead swapped back to Kerry twice in the closing stages, nothing more than two points ever between them.

Going into additional time, Kerry were one up via Jason Foley but then Oisín Gallen cancelled it out and from the resultant kick-out the tag team of Ryan McHugh and Murphy combined for the latter to score. Geaney hit back and then the Murphys exchanged points.

The first half was a wasteful one for Kerry who could have had a couple of goals but Shaun Patton wasn’t beaten. The Donegal goalkeeper made a fine save from David Clifford in the ninth minute after the 2018 All-Star was put in with a beautiful pass from O’Shea.

Kerry were keeping Brennan quiet but had to rely on a vital Gavin Crowley interception to avoid a break on Shane Ryan’s goal.

The teams were level on six times during the opening half and both were even on the black card count by the interval as Gavin White, who had taken two hard dunts previously, and Niall O’Donnell were dismissed and replaced for cynical fouls.

The combinations between Ryan McHugh and Murphy were fruitful for Donegal although Paddy McBrearty warmed his way into the game, scoring his side’s last three points of the half, two from play.

Paul Geaney, who blazed over a shot when a goal looked on, was a constant threat although Clifford’s influence waned slightly as the turnaround grew closer. Still, Kerry were able to go into the break with their noses in front, 0-10 to 0-9, after O’Shea punished a foul on Geaney.

Scorers for Donegal: M. Murphy (1-8, 1-0 pen, 0-5 frees); P. McBrearty (0-4, 2 frees); O. Gallen, M. Langan, R. McHugh (0-2 each); J. McGee, N. O’Donnell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: P. Geaney (1-4); S. O’Shea (0-4, 3 frees); D. Clifford (1 free); S. O’Brien, K. Spillane (0-3 each); T. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, P. Murphy (0-1 each).

DONEGAL: S. Patton; C. Ward, S. McMenamin, O. McFadden-Ferry; E. McHugh, E. Doherty, R. McHugh; H. McFadden, J. McGee; C. Thompson, N. O’Donnell, M. Langan; P. McBrearty, M. Murphy (c), J. Brennan.

Subs for Donegal: D. Ó Baoill for J. McGee (inj 24); O. Gallen for N. O’Donnell (black, 35+2); F. McGlynn for H. McFadden (39); P. Brennan for E. Doherty (47); B. McCole for O. McFadden-Ferry (63); L. McLoone

for C. Thompson (70).

KERRY: S. Ryan; T. O’Sullivan, S. Enright, T. Morley; J. Foley, P. Murphy, G. Crowley; A. Spillane, D. O’Connor; G. White (c), S. O’Shea, S. O’Brien; K. Spillane, D. Clifford, P. Geaney.

Subs for Kerry: J. Lyne for G. White (black, 35); J. Sherwood for D. O’Connor (44); M. Burns for S. O’Brien (blood, 53-60); M. Griffin for S. Enright (56); G. O’Sullivan for G. Crowley (63); M. Burns for A. Spillane (inj 68); T. Ó Sé for K. Spillane (70+3).

Sent off: T. Ó Sé (straight, 70+4).

Referee: P. Neilan (Roscommon).