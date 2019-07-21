News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Michael Murphy saves the day for Donegal in dramatic draw with Kerry

Michael Murphy saves the day for Donegal in dramatic draw with Kerry
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 05:52 PM

DONEGAL 1-20 - 1-20 KERRY

A last gasp Michael Murphy free levelled this game for a 15th and final time in a cracking Super 8, Round 2 game.

Second earlier, Paul Murphy appeared to have claimed it for Kerry but Murphy punished a Paul Geaney foul on Jamie Brennan and honours were even.

It means Kerry need a point in Navan on Saturday week to be certain of an All-Ireland semi-final and Donegal require least a draw in Castlebar.

Geaney’s 44th minute goal put Kerry two up, his expert finish making up for a stray pass to Jack Sherwood. Donegal, however, messed up themselves and Seán O’Shea put Geaney in to find the corner of the net.

Michael Murphy saves the day for Donegal in dramatic draw with Kerry

Stephen O’Brien’s foul on Daire Ó Baoill in the penalty area was duly punished by Michael Murphy in the 53rd minute and Donegal went ahead once more but the lead swapped back to Kerry twice in the closing stages, nothing more than two points ever between them.

Going into additional time, Kerry were one up via Jason Foley but then Oisín Gallen cancelled it out and from the resultant kick-out the tag team of Ryan McHugh and Murphy combined for the latter to score. Geaney hit back and then the Murphys exchanged points.

Michael Murphy saves the day for Donegal in dramatic draw with Kerry

The first half was a wasteful one for Kerry who could have had a couple of goals but Shaun Patton wasn’t beaten. The Donegal goalkeeper made a fine save from David Clifford in the ninth minute after the 2018 All-Star was put in with a beautiful pass from O’Shea.

Kerry were keeping Brennan quiet but had to rely on a vital Gavin Crowley interception to avoid a break on Shane Ryan’s goal.

The teams were level on six times during the opening half and both were even on the black card count by the interval as Gavin White, who had taken two hard dunts previously, and Niall O’Donnell were dismissed and replaced for cynical fouls.

The combinations between Ryan McHugh and Murphy were fruitful for Donegal although Paddy McBrearty warmed his way into the game, scoring his side’s last three points of the half, two from play.

READ MORE

Determined Meath fall short as Mayo secure vital win

Paul Geaney, who blazed over a shot when a goal looked on, was a constant threat although Clifford’s influence waned slightly as the turnaround grew closer. Still, Kerry were able to go into the break with their noses in front, 0-10 to 0-9, after O’Shea punished a foul on Geaney.

Michael Murphy saves the day for Donegal in dramatic draw with Kerry

Scorers for Donegal: M. Murphy (1-8, 1-0 pen, 0-5 frees); P. McBrearty (0-4, 2 frees); O. Gallen, M. Langan, R. McHugh (0-2 each); J. McGee, N. O’Donnell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: P. Geaney (1-4); S. O’Shea (0-4, 3 frees); D. Clifford (1 free); S. O’Brien, K. Spillane (0-3 each); T. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, P. Murphy (0-1 each).

DONEGAL: S. Patton; C. Ward, S. McMenamin, O. McFadden-Ferry; E. McHugh, E. Doherty, R. McHugh; H. McFadden, J. McGee; C. Thompson, N. O’Donnell, M. Langan; P. McBrearty, M. Murphy (c), J. Brennan.

Subs for Donegal: D. Ó Baoill for J. McGee (inj 24); O. Gallen for N. O’Donnell (black, 35+2); F. McGlynn for H. McFadden (39); P. Brennan for E. Doherty (47); B. McCole for O. McFadden-Ferry (63); L. McLoone

for C. Thompson (70).

KERRY: S. Ryan; T. O’Sullivan, S. Enright, T. Morley; J. Foley, P. Murphy, G. Crowley; A. Spillane, D. O’Connor; G. White (c), S. O’Shea, S. O’Brien; K. Spillane, D. Clifford, P. Geaney.

Subs for Kerry: J. Lyne for G. White (black, 35); J. Sherwood for D. O’Connor (44); M. Burns for S. O’Brien (blood, 53-60); M. Griffin for S. Enright (56); G. O’Sullivan for G. Crowley (63); M. Burns for A. Spillane (inj 68); T. Ó Sé for K. Spillane (70+3).

Sent off: T. Ó Sé (straight, 70+4).

Referee: P. Neilan (Roscommon).

READ MORE

'We conceded so much so quickly': Ronan McCarthy on Cork's loss to Tyrone

More on this topic

Magnificent Murphy brings calm to a right Royal stormMagnificent Murphy brings calm to a right Royal storm

Donegal claim third successive Ulster senior titleDonegal claim third successive Ulster senior title

Patton savouring ‘amazing’ Donegal rolePatton savouring ‘amazing’ Donegal role

Donegal now better equipped for tough road aheadDonegal now better equipped for tough road ahead

TOPIC: Donegal GAA

More in this Section

Donal Conway welcomes 'resounding' vote for FAI reform at EGMDonal Conway welcomes 'resounding' vote for FAI reform at EGM

Shane Lowry steeling himself for most challenging day of his career at OpenShane Lowry steeling himself for most challenging day of his career at Open

Dublin defeat Roscommon in predictable Super 8 clashDublin defeat Roscommon in predictable Super 8 clash

'We conceded so much so quickly': Ronan McCarthy on Cork's loss to Tyrone'We conceded so much so quickly': Ronan McCarthy on Cork's loss to Tyrone


Lifestyle

In the realms of the imagination, more is usually better. Why restrict ourselves to one make-believe island?Islands of Ireland: Last Buss to imaginary island

Javier Cercas’s new novel, ‘Lord of All the Dead’, is as preoccupied with the Spanish Civil War, the nature of heroism, and the distortions of history as his most famous, ‘Soldiers of Salamis’, says Alannah Hopkin .Book Review: Lord of All the Dead; Soldiers of Salamis by Javier Cercas

The Irish National Stud and Gardens, Kildare, in association with ISNA, holds its first plant fair on Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 4pm. Admission €5, which will allow reduced entry into the Japanese Gardens.Gardeners' guide to what's on in Munster and beyond

What do you recommend for wasp stings? My three-year-old got a sting on his neck last week and was very distressed. I want to have a remedy on hand for future emergencies.My three-year-old got a bee sting. Is there a remedy?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »