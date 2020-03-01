Michael Langan stars as Donegal record comfortable victory over Monaghan

Donegal 2-12 - 0-8 Monaghan

Donegal took a step closer to survival in the Allianz League Division 1 with a comfortable victory over Monaghan in Balyshannon with Michael Langan scoring five points from play.

Declan Bonner’s team were 1-5 to 0-2 in front at the break and didn’t let the visitors take any of the second half initiative to come home safely in the end.

Caolan Ward scored the opening goal on 32 minutes when he drove past Rory Beggan from an angle after a Langan pass.

Patrick McBreaty marked his first start of 2020 with a couple of points and Monaghan took 27 minutes to get on the board, with Conor Boyle fisting over.

Ryan Wylie was dismissed for adding a yellow card to a previous black as early as six minutes into the second half and Monagan were down to 14 men.

At 1-8 to 0-3 down, any chance of a comeback was long gone. Hugh McFadden added Donegal’s second goal on 54 minutes, battering into an open goal from a yard out after McBrearty had set up the chance, despite being pulled down by Beggan.

Picture: Sportsfile

The Monaghan goalkeeper was black-carded right after with referee David Coldrick having played the advantage.

With Monaghan’s heads having long since dropped, the match took on a pedestrian feel in the awkward conditions and Donegal sauntered on to take the points.

Scorers for Donegal: M Langan 0-5 P McBrearty (1f) 0-3, H McFadden, C Ward 1-0 each, N O’Donnell 0-2, P Mogan, C Thompson 0-1 each

Scorers for Monaghan: J McCarron (1f) 0-3, C McManus 0-2f, C McCarthy 0-1, C Boyle, K Hughes 0-1 each

DONEGAL: S Patton; C Ward, N McGee, E Gallagher; R McHugh, D Ó Baoill, O McFadden-Ferry; H McFadden, M Langan; P Brennan, C Thompson, C McGonagle; P McBrearty, M Murphy, P Mogan.

Subs: N O’Donnell for P.Brennan (34), E McHugh for McFadden-Ferry (38), A McClean for McGonagle (54, J Mac Ceallabhuí for Mogan (68), E Doherty for McBrearty (69)

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; D Wylie, C Boyle, K Duffy; K O’Connell, R Wylie, M Bannigan; D Hughes, N Kearns; R McAnespie, C McCarthy, D Ward; D Malone, K Hughes, C McManus.

Subs: J McCarron for Bannigan (h-t), C McGuinness for D.Hughes (50), S Carey for Malone (50), D Kirk for McAnespie (55), Colin Walsh for Beggan (66).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)