News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Michael Langan stars as Donegal record comfortable victory over Monaghan

Michael Langan stars as Donegal record comfortable victory over Monaghan
Michael Langan. Picture: Inpho
By Alan Foley
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 04:04 PM

Donegal 2-12 - 0-8 Monaghan

Donegal took a step closer to survival in the Allianz League Division 1 with a comfortable victory over Monaghan in Balyshannon with Michael Langan scoring five points from play.

Declan Bonner’s team were 1-5 to 0-2 in front at the break and didn’t let the visitors take any of the second half initiative to come home safely in the end.

Caolan Ward scored the opening goal on 32 minutes when he drove past Rory Beggan from an angle after a Langan pass.

Patrick McBreaty marked his first start of 2020 with a couple of points and Monaghan took 27 minutes to get on the board, with Conor Boyle fisting over.

Ryan Wylie was dismissed for adding a yellow card to a previous black as early as six minutes into the second half and Monagan were down to 14 men.

At 1-8 to 0-3 down, any chance of a comeback was long gone. Hugh McFadden added Donegal’s second goal on 54 minutes, battering into an open goal from a yard out after McBrearty had set up the chance, despite being pulled down by Beggan.

Picture: Sportsfile
Picture: Sportsfile

The Monaghan goalkeeper was black-carded right after with referee David Coldrick having played the advantage.

With Monaghan’s heads having long since dropped, the match took on a pedestrian feel in the awkward conditions and Donegal sauntered on to take the points.

Scorers for Donegal: M Langan 0-5 P McBrearty (1f) 0-3, H McFadden, C Ward 1-0 each, N O’Donnell 0-2, P Mogan, C Thompson 0-1 each

Scorers for Monaghan: J McCarron (1f) 0-3, C McManus 0-2f, C McCarthy 0-1, C Boyle, K Hughes 0-1 each

DONEGAL: S Patton; C Ward, N McGee, E Gallagher; R McHugh, D Ó Baoill, O McFadden-Ferry; H McFadden, M Langan; P Brennan, C Thompson, C McGonagle; P McBrearty, M Murphy, P Mogan.

Subs: N O’Donnell for P.Brennan (34), E McHugh for McFadden-Ferry (38), A McClean for McGonagle (54, J Mac Ceallabhuí for Mogan (68), E Doherty for McBrearty (69)

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; D Wylie, C Boyle, K Duffy; K O’Connell, R Wylie, M Bannigan; D Hughes, N Kearns; R McAnespie, C McCarthy, D Ward; D Malone, K Hughes, C McManus.

Subs: J McCarron for Bannigan (h-t), C McGuinness for D.Hughes (50), S Carey for Malone (50), D Kirk for McAnespie (55), Colin Walsh for Beggan (66).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)

READ MORE

John Horan: 'The sin-bin in hurling is binned'

More on this topic

Farrell: 'We came up here to play football and that was needless at half-time'Farrell: 'We came up here to play football and that was needless at half-time'

Super sub Jackman stuns Saints with injury-time winner for Gailltír redemptionSuper sub Jackman stuns Saints with injury-time winner for Gailltír redemption

Loss to Galway knocks Cork out of League contentionLoss to Galway knocks Cork out of League contention

Three see red as Tipp see off wasteful WaterfordThree see red as Tipp see off wasteful Waterford

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Irish women move step closer to Tokyo qualificationIrish women move step closer to Tokyo qualification

Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the seasonKlopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Tyrone wipes out Dublin's unbeaten start under Dessie FarrellTyrone wipes out Dublin's unbeaten start under Dessie Farrell

Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by HeartsRangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by Hearts


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy picks some appropriate pieces for the day that's in it.Your leap-year interiors wish list

The February auction at Woodward’s in Cork got underway today at 11am. There is a selection of antique furniture, garden furniture, art, and collectibles on offer. The sale is online at easyliveauction.com.Under the hammer: Your guide to auctions and art events

We need to treat the underlying problems causing us to reach for a pill, experts tell Rowena WalshBitter pill: Benzodiazepine medication by Irish over-65s in Ireland highest in OECD

Des O’Sullivan previews Sheppard’s three-day sale.Something new in the old

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »