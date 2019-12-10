News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Michael Duignan becomes new Offaly chairman

By Declan Rooney
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 11:13 PM

New Offaly chairman Michael Duignan said he wants to unite Offaly GAA again after his election to the role at last night’s county convention in O’Connor Park.

The RTE TV pundit edged past incumbent chairperson Tommy Byrne on a 76-62 margin, while his running mates Dervil Dolan was elected treasurer and former All-Ireland referee Brian Gavin was also voted on to the county committee as Leinster Council delegate.

Another Duignan supporter Colm Cummins was unsuccessful in his bid to be vice chairperson, with James Murphy edging a tight vote by 70-68.

Following Duignan’s election to the position, the only nominees for the position of assistant secretary, PRO and cultural officer all withdrew their names for the race, while vice chairperson Niall Glennon also pulled out of the election for his role.

The only remaining nomination for assistant treasurer, Brian Flynn, also withdrew from the race following Dolan’s victory as treasurer.

Duignan won two All-Ireland hurling titles with the county in his time and insisted he wants to work with all stakeholders in the county and club scene.

“I’m very humbled and honoured to be elected as chairman of Offaly GAA,” said Duignan, who retired from the playing fields in 2001.

“I’m looking forward to working with the incoming management committee, the county board, the clubs of Offaly and our schools...everybody else, all our stakeholders. I just now want to unite Offaly GAA after this challenging campaign.

“Myself and the lads have been out to every club in Offaly and it’s inspired me and motivated me for the future of Offaly GAA.”

The convention was also presented with the Offaly GAA’s annual accounts, which reported a surplus of €36,226, which is €146,206 less than the 2018 figure.

Much of that figure was due to an increased expenditure, with a jump in the county teams’ administrations expenses of €141,017 in 2019. Administration expenses also increased in 2019, up from €74,879 in 2018 to €91,973 in 2019.

The county’s Club Faithful fundraising sub-committee also delivered their annual accounts, and reported surplus of €8,974.

