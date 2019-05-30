Michael 'Brick' Walsh set for Déise return

Waterford stalwart Michael “Brick” Walsh is expected to make his 75th Championship appearance as a starter in Sunday’s do-or-die Munster SHC clash with Limerick. Walsh didn’t feature in either of the defeats to Clare or Tipperary but is in line to begin the Round 3 game in Walsh Park, possibly at full-forward.

Having broken Brendan Cummins’ all-time record for Championship appearances against Cork last June, the 36-year-old was an unused substitute in both games but could come into the forward line, with the Déise’s

season at stake. Walsh last played full-forward under Justin McCarthy 13 seasons ago when Waterford’s year finished up with a narrow All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Cork.

The Stradbally man lined out in all six of the county’s Championship outings in the position. A wing-forward under Derek McGrath, Páraic Fanning had reassigned him to wing-back during this year’s Allianz League run to the final. Fanning is expected to make a number of changes to the team that started the defeat in Thurles. Philip Mahony’s broken tibia, reported by the Irish Examiner last week, was confirmed by selector Pa Kearney.

Kieran Bennett, who replaced Mahony after he sustained his injury last Sunday week, could get the call-up. Maurice Shanahan is also in the shake-up for a starting berth having come on in both matches.

It is also anticipated Limerick manager John Kiely will make several personnel switches to his team for the trip. Seamus Flanagan and Shane Dowling, the first substitutes that came on when the All-Ireland champions went down to Cork in the LIT Gaelic Grounds 11 days ago, may be given the nod.