MetroLink system will not force Dublin GAA club to move

Dublin's Na Fianna GAA club will not have to move home in order to accommodate the MetroLink system.

On the back of protests, it has been revealed that the Glasnevin club will not be affected by the proposed route.

Instead, the route has been diverted, and will now use lands owned by the nearby Home Farm Football Club.

The campaign against the plans, which could have seen the club used as a construction compound for up to six years, was supported by the likes of Dermot Bannon, Johnny Cooper and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock believes the correct decision has been made.

"It is right at the centre of the community of Glasnevin," he said.

"The pitches are right where the clubhouse is, which in Dublin nowadays can be quite rare indeed.

"As a result of that, there was a real fear that if those pitches were dug up there would be no alternatives for a generation of players.

These draft proposals that will be officially launched in the new year take that concern away.

Digital Desk