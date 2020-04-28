Melissa Duggan Q&A: ‘I like setting and reaching goals as it helps me focus on where I want to be in the future’

Melissa Duggan, Cork defender and TG4 All-Star

1 March 2020; Melissa Duggan of Cork in action against Maria Reilly of Mayo during the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 match between Cork and Mayo at Mallow GAA Complex in Cork. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Q: Ambition or talent — which matters more to success?

A: For me, it’s ambition. Talent can always be worked on and improved but if you do not love, or are passionate about the game you play, you won’t have any ambition to train or succeed.

Q. Who is/was your sporting mentor?

A: I have had many coaches throughout my years of playing football who have all had a positive impact in my life. However, my parents are probably my biggest mentors in life, they have taught me everything and have taken me up and down the country to matches and training.

Q. What ambitions do you still have?

A: I like setting and reaching goals as it helps me focus on where I want to be in the future. It’s incredibly difficult during these uncertain times to stick to your goals.

However, my ultimate sporting ambition is to win an All-Ireland some day with Cork so at the moment I am busy working on conditioning, power and running sessions.

Q. Where are you happiest?

A: On a GAA pitch, especially during the summer months.

Q. What’s your guilty pleasure?

A: Chocolate hands down. No more need to be said there!

Q. The four people you’d invite to a dinner party?

A: Ellen DeGeneres, James Corden, Michael Jordan and Michelle Obama — a nice mix of strong individuals.

Q. If you could pick one superpower, what would it be?

A: Teleportation would be very cool. Imagine you wouldn’t have to drive anywhere anymore and you wouldn’t ever be late!

Q. What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

A: Respect yourself and have confidence in yourself that you can do anything you put your mind to.

Q. The one result you’d change if you could.

A: Last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Dublin was very tough to take as we had trained so hard to improve our fitness, strength, and overall game throughout the year.This was one result I would change if I could.

Q. A motto you live by.

A: By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.

Q: One team-mate you’d want to have your back?

A: We are a very close bunch of girls who get on really well together so I know I would want any of them to have my back.

Q: Your manager’s on a lie detector, what’s the first question you ask him?

A: That’s hard! Maybe which one of us is his favourite? That could be controversial though!

Q: Best perk of your sport away from the game?

A: The friendships you make for life is by far the best perk of playing football for me. This is invaluable in life as you know they will always be there through the good times and the bad.

Q. Out of 10, rate your satisfaction.

A: I am a glass half full kind of person so I always see the good side of things rather than the bad. I am an 8/9 at the moment — I am happy with how my pharmacy placement is going and even though it is hard to motivate yourself to keep fit and active and cook healthy meals every day, I am very pleased with how disciplined I am at sticking to my training routine as much as possible.