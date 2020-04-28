Melissa Duggan Q&A: ‘I like setting and reaching goals as it helps me focus on where I want to be in the future’

Melissa Duggan, Cork defender and TG4 All-Star
For me, it’s ambition. Talent can always be worked on and improved but if you do not love, or are passionate about the game you play, you won’t have any ambition to train or succeed.
I have had many coaches throughout my years of playing football who have all had a positive impact in my life. However, my parents are probably my biggest mentors in life, they have taught me everything and have taken me up and down the country to matches and training.
However, my ultimate sporting ambition is to win an All-Ireland some day with Cork so at the moment I am busy working on conditioning, power and running sessions.