News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Meath to face Tipp in final after powerhouse display against Roscommon

Meath to face Tipp in final after powerhouse display against Roscommon
Pictures: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
By Daire Walsh
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 06:51 PM

Meath 4-20 - 1-12 Roscommon

Meath will face Tipperary in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final after they produced a powerhouse display in overcoming Roscommon at Nowlan Park.

The attacking quartet of Emma Duggan, Orla Byrne, Fiona O’Neill and Vicki Wall all goaled for Meath, who will be seeking to make amends for last year’s final defeat to Tyrone.

In a tentative opening, points were traded between Wall and Roscommon corner-forward Rebecca Finan.

The Royals eventually created some daylight with powerful contributions from Byrne and Duggan, before Dunboyne’s O’Neill kicked to the net on ten minutes to edge them five points in front.

Finan replied either side of an O’Neill point to keep Roscommon in touch and Jenny Higgins also fisted over at a tight angle.

Indeed, after Finan cancelled out a Duggan free, Natalie McHugh released full-forward Aimee O’Connor for a superb goal.

Meath to face Tipp in final after powerhouse display against Roscommon

Rather than being the catalyst for the Rossies, however, this finish served as a wake-up call for Meath.

After O’Neill and Duggan split the uprights in style, Byrne’s 1-1 salvo propelled Meath towards a 2-8 to 1-6 lead at the break.

Finan’s fifth point had helped the westerners to end the opening period in a positive light and they reduced their deficit even further on the restart.

Supplementing Laura Fleming’s close-range effort, the outstanding Eire Og attacker dissected the posts in consummate style on the left-wing.

This was the cue for Duggan to take the game by the scruff of the neck, and the Dunboyne star registered 1-2 without reply in a six-minute spell.

When she was pushed to the ground inside the square by Roscommon defender Alice Kelly, the dynamic centre-forward coolly slotted a penalty beyond the reach of Helena Cummins.

She subsequently added a brace of points to sustain Meath’s momentum and their fourth goal of the contest inevitably through a Wall thunderbolt on 44 minutes.

This effectively placed the outcome beyond doubt and while Sinead Glennon, Higgins, McHugh and Finan all found the range for the Rossies, Meath continued to inflict damage at the far end.

Wing-back Megan Thynne, Kelsey Nesbitt, Emma White and Kate Byrne were the latest additions to the scoresheet as Meath eased towards their second decider in succession.

READ MORE

Aisling McCarthy helps Tipp book a place in Championship decider

Scorers

Meath: E Duggan 1-5 (1-0 pen, 2f), F O’Neill 1-4, O Byrne 1-3, V Wall 1-2, K Nesbitt 0-2, E White 0-2, M Thynne 0-1, K Byrne 0-1.

Roscommon: R Finan 0-7 (4f), A O’Connor 1-0, J Higgins 0-2, L Fleming 0-1, N McHugh 0-1, S Glennon 0-1.

Meath: M McGuirk; K Newe, S Powderly, O Duff; S Ennis, M Thynne, S Wall; M O’Shaughnessy, A Cleary; V Wall, E Duggan, O Byrne; B Lynch, F O’Neil, K Nesbitt.

Subs: E White for Lynch (47), M O’Brien for S Wall (50), K Byrne for O’Shaughnessy (55), S Melia for O’Neill (56), A Leahy for Duggan (56).

Roscommon: H Cummins; H Ennis, A McLoone, N Feeney; J Cregg, A Kelly, S Bruen; S Kenny, L Fleming; S Tully, R Wynne, N McHugh; R Finan, A O’Connor, J Higgins.

Subs: M Kelly for Feeney (37), S Glennon for O’Connor (43), R Brady for Cregg (43), K Daly for Fleming (51), R Fitzmaurice for Tully (52).

Ref: Stephen McNulty (Wicklow).

Dalo's All-Ireland Preview Podcast: Tale of the unexpected but familiar final

More on this topic

Aisling McCarthy helps Tipp book a place in Championship deciderAisling McCarthy helps Tipp book a place in Championship decider

Super 8 tweaks planned to avoid potential dead rubbersSuper 8 tweaks planned to avoid potential dead rubbers

Kerry express 'complete confidence' in David Gough as All-Ireland refereeKerry express 'complete confidence' in David Gough as All-Ireland referee

Fans warned over scam email offering hospitality tickets for All-Ireland finalFans warned over scam email offering hospitality tickets for All-Ireland final

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Cork keeper Chris Kelly hit with 12-month banCork keeper Chris Kelly hit with 12-month ban

Troy Parrott among three new faces in 40-man Ireland squadTroy Parrott among three new faces in 40-man Ireland squad

Pep Guardiola: Raheem Sterling still has another level to reachPep Guardiola: Raheem Sterling still has another level to reach

Zinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real MadridZinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real Madrid


Lifestyle

Italy is a volatile place as you probably know, not just the passions of its people but is a place of active volcanos and frequent earthquakes. One of the most devastating earthquakes in recent years was the one that struck the Amatrice region in 2016.Wine with Leslie Williams: Some tasty Italian selections

It’s confirmed, being a dog owner is good for you. Esther McCarthy spoke to four celebrities about pride in their pooches.Animal magnetism: Celebrities and their treasured pets

We recently began watching a new sitcom called, ‘The Kids Are Alright’. It follows an American family in the early seventies as they raise eight sons.Lindsay Woods: I’m a dormant individual by nature but my children are adrenaline junkies

Rosscarbery antiques fair offers plenty of variety, writes Des O’Sullivan.See the value of rare notes and diamonds

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »