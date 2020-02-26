News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Meath not thinking of relegation, Keogan insists

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 05:45 AM

Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien and Meath’s Donal Keogan battle in their Allianz League clash at the weekend. Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho
Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien and Meath’s Donal Keogan battle in their Allianz League clash at the weekend. Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Meath joint-captain Donal Keogan is not considering relegation from Division 1 despite the county failing to claim a point in their opening four games.

Andy McEntee’s side find themselves three points behind Donegal and Mayo, both of whom have beaten the Royals, and their final three games are against the current top three teams in the top flight — Galway at home this Sunday, Dublin in Croke Park on March 15, before finishing up with a trip to face Monaghan on March 22.

The 2019 All-Star nominee remains hopeful they can avoid the drop. “I don’t think we are looking at that at all. We are still saying, ‘survival is the key, there are six points on offer there’. I think six points would probably be enough to keep you up. Obviously, every game from now on is hugely important.

“After the Mayo game we were quite disheartened. We played well in Navan, and they got a goal toward the end, we didn’t have enough time to claw it back. We came a point short. Last weekend, we gave Kerry a one goal and five point lead after 15 minutes. You give any Division 1 team that, I think they will be licking their lips. We got within three of them again, and were very unlucky with a couple of goal chances saved by their keeper.

“There has been very little in it in terms of results. It’s nearly a few moments each game here and there that we’ve come out the wrong side of. You could nearly be looking at sitting on four points and you could be halfway up the league table. So there is very little in it at this level, just the moment that potentially changes the results.”

Keogan maintains Meath are improving despite the defeats. “If we look at the league where we are now versus where we were at the end of last year’s league, we’re definitely going in the right direction.

“Andy gave the analogy before: If you look at the Facebook share prices nothing goes up in a straight line. There’s ups and dips and troughs. The general consensus is that we’re going in the right direction.

“And I think that can be seen. Last week’s perf

ormance (v Kerry) was very good. Obviously, the result didn’t go our way. But the performance we’re putting in, we’re quite happy with that.”

The defender accepts his team’s discipline has to improve, though, as black cards have been costly including his one against the Kingdom.

“The one thing that’s obvious to me is how the black card at the minute seems to be a proper punishment.

“I can only speak for Meath. We had Conor Magill black carded against Donegal and they scored 2-1 or 2-2 in that 10 minutes. Again there we had two at the weekend and Kerry might have scored five points.

“For us, it has definitely been a bad thing. When black cards are coming you are supposed to be at a disadvantage and for us it’s proved so.”

More on this topic

Allianz deal not expected to upset radical proposalAllianz deal not expected to upset radical proposal

Leinster Council open to accommodating Kerry's senior hurlersLeinster Council open to accommodating Kerry's senior hurlers

Nine of Kerry's 2018 All-Ireland minor champions in U20 team to play LimerickNine of Kerry's 2018 All-Ireland minor champions in U20 team to play Limerick

Six All-Ireland winners on Cork U20 team to face ClareSix All-Ireland winners on Cork U20 team to face Clare

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Liam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from SaracensLiam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from Saracens

Former Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join UlsterFormer Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join Ulster

Jurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yetJurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yet

Wait continues on Andy Murray's fitness for singles return at Queen’sWait continues on Andy Murray's fitness for singles return at Queen’s


Lifestyle

A S the Joker would say, ‘Why so Series X?’ But the next generation of the Xbox isn’t a joke for Microsoft, who have ground to make up on Sony in the console wars. The Redmond team disappointed this generation, making early mistakes that gave Sony all the momentum.GameTech: Get ready for the new Xbox

Cork actor Eanna Hardwicke may have grown up with a Young Offenders star, but he is set to make a name for himself with a string of big roles, writes Esther McCarthyEanna Hardwicke: Cork actor about to burst onto the big screen

Should we be putting haemorrhoid cream around our eyes? Short answer... Absolutely not.The Skin Nerd: Are celebrity skincare tips all a load of Bullocks?

Peter Dowdall reports on how Blarney Castle's famous yew has bewitched onlookers for six centuriesBewitched: Help Ireland's most popular tree get the vote in Europe

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »