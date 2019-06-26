Meath GAA investigating alleged incident between Andy McEntee and local journalist

Meath GAA have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged incident involving their senior football manager and a journalist.

The county board confirmed that they are "aware of the incident involving" manager Andy McEntee "and a reporter from the Meath Chronicle".

The Meath Chronicle claims Meath boss McEntee should apologise after allegedly saying he would "take the f**king head off'" one of the paper's sports reporters, Jimmy Geoghegan.

The incident is said to have occurred in the wake of last weekend's Leinster senior football final, which saw Meath defeated by Dublin.

According to a report in the Meath Chronicle, McEntee clashed with Geoghegan post-match when asked if players would be released to line out in the county hurling championships.

It is alleged by the Chronicle that McEntee replied to the question saying: "Are you f**king mad? What sort of f**king question is that to ask me?" before 'moving off to do a TV interview'.

It is further alleged that McEntee and Geoghegan clashed again after the reporter went to the team bus seeking post-match quotes from players.

"I’ll take the f**king head off you if I see you near the f**king dressing room again," McEntee is reported to have said to the journalist.

Geoghegan told the paper: "I couldn’t believe it was happening.

"I could understand him being annoyed about the question but it was a valid question as the issue of releasing players has come up not just this year but in previous years.

"But it was the second confrontation that really shocked me. He accused me of asking him a ‘leading question’ but it was never meant to be that."

In a statement, Meath GAA said: