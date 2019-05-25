Meath cruise past Carlow and into quarter finals

Meath 2-18 - 0-9 Carlow

Two goals in as many first-half minutes laid the platform for favourites Meath to cruise past Carlow in Portlaoise and through to the Leinster SFC quarter-finals.

Andy McEntee's side took a while to get going with the sides level after 25 minutes but quickly overwhelmed the relegated Division 3 outfit to win at their ease.

It's back to back wins for Meath in the provincial championship following their opening round defeat of Offaly and means they have a June 9 semi-final clash with Westmeath or Laois to look forward to.

Mickey Newman top scored with 1-6 for Meath and grabbed their first goal in the 30th minute while Padraic Harnan slammed in their second two minutes later.

Joint captain Donal Keogan played the final pass for both goals and was also on the receiving end of a hit that led to Sean Murphy's 49th minute dismissal.

Carlow midfielder Murphy received a straight red card while his colleague Eoghan Ruth was black carded 10 minutes later.

Meath's Ben Brennan tackles Conor Doyle of Carlow. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

It was a world away from the joy of 2018 when Carlow built on their promotion from Division 4 with a big Championship win over Kildare.

They came into this game without boss Turlough O'Brien, coach Steven Poacher and midfielder Brendan Murphy who were all banned.

And they lost key attacker Paul Broderick to an injury after just 15 minutes to compound their problems while Daniel St Ledger was black carded also.

Meath ran four points clear initially before being pegged back to level terms at 0-4 apiece after 25 minutes with Darragh Foley rifling over three Carlow scores.

But it was all downhill from there for Carlow who coughed up 2-3 without reply before the interval to trail 2-7 to 0-4.

Meath were businesslike in the second-half with a succession of points from the likes of Newman, Shane Gallagher and subs Graham Reilly and James Conlon.

Reilly and Conlon contributed 0-5 between them and have given boss Andy McEntee a selection headache ahead of the Croke Park semi-final tie.

They will kick themselves for not adding more goals with Newman failing to convert a penalty and sub Ronan Ryan having a goal ruled out late on.

Referee Barry Cassidy shows Carlow's Sean Murphy a red card. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Scorers for Meath: M Newman 1-6 (0-4f), P Harnan 1-0, J Conlon 0-3, B Brennan 0-2 (0-1f), B Menton 0-2, G Reilly 0-2, C O'Sullivan 0-1, T O'Reilly 0-1, S Gallagher 0-1.

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley 0-3 (0-1f), D Walshe 0-3 (0-2f, 0-01 45), J Murphy (Grange) 0-1, S Murphy 0-1, E Ruth 0-1

Meath: A Colgan; S Gallagher, C McGill, S Lavin; D Keogan, P Harnan, G McCoy; B Menton, A Flanagan; C O'Sullivan, B McMahon, B Brennan; S Tobin, M Newman, T O'Reilly.

Subs: B Dardis for O'Reilly 34, G Reilly for Tobin 51, R Ryan for McCoy 55, D Campion for O'Sullivan 60, J Conlon for Brennan 65, E Devine for Menton 70.

Carlow: R Sansom; L Roberts, S Redmond, C Lawlor; J Morrissey, D St Ledger, C Moran; S Murphy, E Ruth; S Gannon, D Foley, C Doyle; P Broderick, D O'Brien, J Murphy.

Subs: D Walshe for Broderick 15, C Crowley for O'Brien h/t, B Kavanagh for Lawlor h/t, J Clarke for Gannon 38-40, D Moran for St Ledger 54, black card, J Murphy (Tinryland) for Ruth 60, black card, D Lunney for Murphy (Grange) 62.

Ref: B Cassidy (Derry).