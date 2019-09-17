News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Meath captain reacts after Ashbourne Credit Union's Dublin celebration post claims 'Sam is coming home'

By Louise Walsh
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 05:27 PM

The joint captain of the Meath senior footballers has issued a statement following his remarks on a post by his local Credit Union which called the winning Dubs side "our team".

Bryan Menton who also plays for Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA took to social media calling the post 'embarrassing and insulting to genuine Meath people from Ashbourne'

The post, which has been taken down, from the Meath-based facility's Facebook page, said: "Sam is coming home to Dublin again. Well done our very own (Dean Rock) and team. Enjoy the celebrations everyone Ashbourne, Ireland and remember we like to support ALL in our community."

The post drew a lot of reaction on Facebook but some pointed out that the Credit Union's members may also be from nearby Garristown which is in Co. Dublin.

In a statement, he said: "We have no issue with Ashbourne Credit Union congratulating probably one of the best football teams in history and I'd agree with them, it's a fantastic achievement.

"Our issue is: The statement 'it's coming home'. Ashbourne is in Co. Meath, not Dublin so that's incredibly insulting to Ashbourne natives who love their county

"The lack of support for actual Ashbourne natives, like Maire O'Shaughnessy (Meath Ladies Captain) and the three other girls who were involved in the Ladies All-Ireland final from Ashbourne, Colm O Mealoid, the Christy Ring winner and the five lads, including me who have had a successful year with Meath this year and didn't get a single message of support on any platform.

Mike Quirke's replay podcast: Dubs add personality to history. A new failing hurts Kerry

"It would be easy to just let it slide and let them (Credit Union) continue what they're doing but I'm a proud Meath man and I know that it's just wrong."

Ashbourne Credit Union declined to make comment on the matter.

