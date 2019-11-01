News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Meath and Sligo lead the way in Champion 15 Team

Down's Caolan Taggart and Jack Regan of Meath
By Stephen Barry
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 11:28 AM

The GAA have announced the Champion 15 Team for players in the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard, and Lory Meagher Cups.

The format is changed this year, with one team being named across all three competitions, rather than three different selections.

There's no team chosen for Joe McDonagh Cup players, who, this year, are considered part of the All-Stars process. Champions Laois received two nominations.

However, there is a Player of the Year awarded to Laois midfielder Paddy Purcell. Meath forward Jack Regan is recognised as Player of the Year for the Ring Cup, Sligo midfielder Keith Raymond for the Rackard Cup, and Lancashire attacker Ronan Crowley for the Meagher Cup.

The Champion 15 selection features seven players who competed in the Ring Cup, five who contested the Rackard Cup, and three who featured in the Meagher Cup.

Ring Cup winners Meath (Keith Keoghan, Seán Geraghty, and Regan) and Rackard Cup champions Sligo (James Weir, Raymond, and Gerard O’Kelly Lynch) lead the way, claiming three places each.

Meagher Cup winners Leitrim get two picks (Enda Moreton and James Glancy), as do Ring Cup runners-up Down (Daithí Sands and Caolan Taggart).

The remaining places are shared between Armagh, Tyrone, Derry, Wicklow, and Lancashire.

The new selection process introduced player and coach feedback, before being finalised by an independent selection committee of journalists and referees.

The winners will be honoured at tonight's All-Star banquet in Dublin.

Champion 15 Team 2019: Simon Doherty (Armagh, Nickey Rackard Cup); Caolan Taggart (Down, Christy Ring Cup), Keith Keoghan (Meath, Christy Ring Cup), Enda Moreton (Leitrim, Lory Meagher Cup); James Weir (Sligo, Nickey Rackard Cup), James Glancy (Leitrim, Lory Meagher Cup), John Henderson (Wicklow, Christy Ring Cup); Keith Raymond (Sligo, Nickey Rackard Cup), Sean Geraghty (Meath, Christy Ring Cup); Jack Regan (Meath, Christy Ring Cup), Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (Sligo, Nickey Rackard Cup), Damian Casey (Tyrone, Nickey Rackard Cup); Dáithi Sands (Down, Christy Ring Cup), Ronan Crowley (Lancashire, Lory Meagher Cup), Sé McGuigan (Derry, Christy Ring Cup).

TOPIC: GAA

