Meaney: New venue won’t shift our focus

Eimear Meaney of Mourneabbey pictured ahead of the Senior Ladies All-Ireland Club Final, during LGFA All-Ireland Club Finals Captains Day at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile.
By Daire Walsh
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 05:40 AM

Mourneabbey’s Eimear Meaney has insisted the champions have no issues with the change of venue for their All-Ireland Club Ladies SFC showdown against Kilkerrin/Clonberne on Saturday.

Initially fixed as a Parnell Park double-header with the intermediate final between St Paul’s (Antrim) and Naomh Ciaran (Offaly), Mourneabbey will now face their Galway counterparts in a standalone fixture at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (5pm, TG4 Beo).

“It doesn’t really matter. It’s fair to both teams, coming from Galway and coming from Mourneabbey. It’s a bit closer to home for supporters as well going up, so we’ll get over the venue change and we’ll just concentrate on the match,” the Cork defender insisted.

“It’s a wider pitch, that’s the only thing we can say. We don’t really care where it’s played, once it gets played.”

It is understood a double booking at the Donnycarney venue led to alternative arrangements being made, with Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni Park set to host the intermediate decider at 2.30pm on the same day.

The last senior final to take place outside of the capital was the 2014 meeting of Termon and Mourneabbey in Tuam.

The Cork side were on the wrong side of a five-point defeat on that occasion and Meaney knows they can ill-afford to make a slow start against the in-form Tribeswomen this weekend.

“If we let Kilkerrin/Clonberne get a run on us, we won’t be able to catch them. We have to be able to turn it on from the very minute go.

“If we’re chasing them from the get-go, unfortunately I don’t think we’ll be able to win the game.

“I think it’s really important that we start well, so we put ourselves in a good position for the end of the game,” Meaney added.

