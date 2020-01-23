McManus sees end to Casement despair

Neil McManus is the only current Antrim hurler to have played at Casement Park, but he has renewed hope that all his younger teammates will get to play in the new stadium.

An Allianz Hurling League game against Limerick in the spring of 2012 was the last time McManus, then 22, played at the west Belfast venue.

He says he would have “despaired” if he had been told them that the place still wouldn't have been rebuilt by 2020, but is optimistic again as the return of a devolved government at Stormont has injected fresh impetus into the project.

“I've been told that after the ministers' visit to Casement last week they have thrown their weight behind it,” McManus said.

That means we have got Croke Park, the southern government and now the government here all behind it, so if everything can be handled sensitively and we can get it through to everyone's liking and safety, then there is nothing stopping us.

McManus doesn't believe the rebuild will come in time for him to play in a shiny new stadium, but he will accept that so long as it actually happens.

“I would have despaired in 2012 if you had told me it still wouldn't be built by 2020, and we have despaired.

“It (redevelopment) won't come quick enough for myself. I am five years older than any of the rest of the boys, so the entire panel bar myself should play in Casement.

“But it's better to have played there than not at all, and the current generation haven't played there.

“We need Casement as a focal point of Antrim and Ulster GAA.

“I remember being a child dreaming to play there now I'm playing in a team as the only player who has played there for Antrim at senior level, which is sad.”