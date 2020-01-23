News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McManus sees end to Casement despair

McManus sees end to Casement despair
By Orla Bannon
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 12:01 AM

Neil McManus is the only current Antrim hurler to have played at Casement Park, but he has renewed hope that all his younger teammates will get to play in the new stadium.

An Allianz Hurling League game against Limerick in the spring of 2012 was the last time McManus, then 22, played at the west Belfast venue.

He says he would have “despaired” if he had been told them that the place still wouldn't have been rebuilt by 2020, but is optimistic again as the return of a devolved government at Stormont has injected fresh impetus into the project.

“I've been told that after the ministers' visit to Casement last week they have thrown their weight behind it,” McManus said.

That means we have got Croke Park, the southern government and now the government here all behind it, so if everything can be handled sensitively and we can get it through to everyone's liking and safety, then there is nothing stopping us.

McManus doesn't believe the rebuild will come in time for him to play in a shiny new stadium, but he will accept that so long as it actually happens.

“I would have despaired in 2012 if you had told me it still wouldn't be built by 2020, and we have despaired.

“It (redevelopment) won't come quick enough for myself. I am five years older than any of the rest of the boys, so the entire panel bar myself should play in Casement.

“But it's better to have played there than not at all, and the current generation haven't played there.

“We need Casement as a focal point of Antrim and Ulster GAA.

“I remember being a child dreaming to play there now I'm playing in a team as the only player who has played there for Antrim at senior level, which is sad.”

More on this topic

Efficient Limerick book spot in Division 1 finalEfficient Limerick book spot in Division 1 final

GAA confirm Allianz Hurling League quarter-final fixturesGAA confirm Allianz Hurling League quarter-final fixtures

Allianz League Review: Play-off vital for suspended starsAllianz League Review: Play-off vital for suspended stars

Hurling silverware for Wicklow, Roscommon and LongfordHurling silverware for Wicklow, Roscommon and Longford

GAAhurlingAntrimTOPIC: Allianz Hurling

More in this Section

Owen Farrell says England duty is good news for Saracens playersOwen Farrell says England duty is good news for Saracens players

Dual star O’Hara goes on trial with Hawthorn as McShane arrives in AustraliaDual star O’Hara goes on trial with Hawthorn as McShane arrives in Australia

Federer and Djokovic ease into Australian Open third roundFederer and Djokovic ease into Australian Open third round

Rashford confident of Manchester United return before end of the seasonRashford confident of Manchester United return before end of the season


Lifestyle

Dr Sarah Miller is the CEO of Dublin’s Rediscovery Centre, the national centre for the Circular Economy in Ireland. She has a degree in Biotechnology and a PHD in Environmental Science in Waste Conversion Technologies.‘We have to give people positive messages’

When I was pregnant with Joan, I knew she was a girl. We didn’t find out the gender of the baby, but I just knew. Or else, I so badly wanted a girl, I convinced myself that is exactly what we were having.Mum's the Word: I have a confession: I never wanted sons. I wanted daughters

What is it about the teenage years that are so problematic for families? Why does the teenage soul rage against the machine of the adult world?Learning Points: It’s not about the phone, it’s about you and your teen

Judy Collins is 80, and still touring. As she gets ready to return to Ireland, she tells Ellie O’Byrne about the songs that have mattered most in her incredible 60-year career.The songs that matter most to Judy Collins from her 60-year career

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »