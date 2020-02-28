McMahon and McCarthy return to Dublin team

Dessie Farrell has resisted the temptation for major change ahead of Saturday night's Allianz Football League trip to Tyrone, naming a team with two changes.

Philly McMahon returns in defence for his first action of 2020 while James McCarthy, who didn't line out against Donegal last weekend at Croke Park, is back in at midfield alongside Brian Fenton.

It remains to be seen if there are any more alterations to Farrell's team with the Dubs boss stating after the win over Donegal that he intended to use the remainder of the campaign to assess all his options.

Sean Bugler is retained up front and is poised to start back to back games for the first time in his senior career.

Dublin (NFL v Tyrone): E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, P McMahon, D Byrne; E Murchan, J Small, C O'Shea; B Fenton, J McCarthy; B Howard, S Bugler, N Scully; P Mannion, C Kilkenny, D Rock.