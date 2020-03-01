McInerney and O’Donnell star as Clare coast to victory

Clare 0-27 Dublin 1-15

Clare maintained their unbeaten National League run with an impressive nine-point win over Dublin that secured top spot in Division 1B and with it, a place in the semi-final of the competition they last won in 2016.

Gary Cooney of Clare is tackled by Alex O'Neill of Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Only for an indifferent finish to the first half when they conceded 1-3 without reply to retire on level terms, it would have been a much more comprehensive victory for Brian Lohan’s charges.

They had dominated the first 20 minutes with Tony Kelly unerring from placed balls, while David McInerney, Domhnall McMahon, Shane O’Donnell, and Diarmuid Ryan all landed fine points from play as they eased 0-11 to 0-5 clear.

However, a determined Dublin rally led by centre-forward Donal Burke, who hit 0-6 in the half and helped set up a 34th-minute goal for Eamonn Dillon, saw the sides level at the break, 0-11 to 1-8.

It was a big jolt for Clare in front of a largely partisan home crowd of 3,360, but their response was telling as they hit seven out of the first eight points of the second half to move 0-18 to 1-9 clear after 47 minutes.

With this normal service resumed, they then coasted home from there until the end, with nine different players scoring from play as midfielder David McInerney and Shane O’Donnell emerged as the standout players over the 70 minutes.

Scorers for Clare: T Kelly (0-12, 10f, 1 ‘65), D McInerney (0-4), S O’Donnell (0-3), D McMahon (0-2), D Reidy (0-2), A Shanagher (0-1), J Conlon (0-1), G Cooney (0-1), D Ryan (0-1).

Clare for Dublin: D Burke (0-10, 6f), E Dillon (1-0), P Crummey (0-3), D Gray (0-1), R Hayes (0-1).

CLARE: E Quilligan; J Browne, C Cleary, L Corry; C Malone, P O’Connor, P Fitzpatrick; D McInerney, T Kelly; D Ryan, D Reidy, D McMahon; R Taylor, J Conlon, S O Donnell.

Subs A Shanagher for Ryan (43), G Cooney for Shanagher (56-57) B/S, G Cooney for Taylor (58), K Hehir for McMahon (63), P Collins for O’Donnell (65), R Hayes for Fitzpatrick (68).

DUBLIN: A Nolan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, A Dunphy; J Malone, P Crummy, D Gray, S Moran, R McBride; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, F McGibb; M Schutte, D Keogh, R Hayes.

Subs E Dillon for Moran (25), A O’Neill for Dunphy (50-59) B/S, P Ryan for Sutcliffe (54), A O’Neill for McGibb (59), J Hetherton for Schutte (60), L Rushe for McBride (65).

REFEREE: David Hughes (Carlow)