McGreevy top scores as St Finbarr’s get Kelleher Shield defence off to fine start

St Finbarr’s started off their defence of the Kelleher Shield with a draw against Clonakilty in Clonakilty yesterday afternoon. Eoin McGreevy was their top scorer with 1-2 while the city side also welcomed Cillian Myers Murray back after a long-term injury as he kicked two points.

Clon will have been encouraged by the performance of their two new additions from Kerry. Joe Grimes, originally from Listowel, and Dara Ó Sé from an Gaeltacht combined for 1-5 between them to ensure a share of the spoils as the teams finished all square at 1-10 apiece.

Last year’s beaten finalists, Cill na Martra, lost out to Mallow by a point in a close-fought encounter. Mallow led by 1-4 to 0-3 early on, the goal coming from a penalty from captain Brian Stanton. Cill na Martra finished the half the stronger though, kicking 2-3 without reply, with the goals coming from Micheál Ó Deasúnaigh and Damian Ó hUrdail.

They struggled for scores in the second half, however, and Cian O’Riordan kicked the winning score off the bench for Mallow as it finished 1-11 to 2-7.

Nemo Rangers got their campaign off to a winning start as they saw off the challenge of Carbery Rangers by 1-12 to 0-8. Cork U20 star Mark Cronin kicked five points and Ronan Dalton scored three while corner-back Barry Cripps struck for the goal. John Hayes was the scorer-in-chief for the West Cork side as he kicked five points.

Ballincollig defeated O’Donovan Rossa yesterday afternoon after putting in an impressive first half. They led by 1-8 to 0-2 at the break, Cian Dorgan with the major. Luke Fahy had their second goal after the interval and though goals from Dylan Hourihane and Paudie Crowley put the Skibb side back in the mix, they left themselves with too much to do and lost out by 2-15 to 2-10 in the end.

St Michael’s started with many of their county U21 winning side as they registered an opening day win over Kiskeam. Two stars of that campaign, Tadhg Deasy and Billy Cain, shared 10 points between them while Dan Linehan found the net in their 1-15 to 1-12 victory. Dave Scannell scored the goal for the Duhallow men.

In Division 2, Éire Óg, Kanturk, Carrigaline, and Newcestown all registered opening day victories while Douglas and Valley Rovers finished all square at 0-10 apiece. Knocknagree, Castletownbere and Aghada got their Division 3 campaigns off to winning starts.