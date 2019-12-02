News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McGeever rues Commercials’ no-show against Nemo

McGeever rues Commercials’ no-show against Nemo
Charlie McGeever. Picture: Sportsfile
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Monday, December 02, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Clonmel Commercials manager Charlie McGeever said his charges “never turned up” at Fraher Field.

Whatever about the commanding performance Nemo delivered, the Tipp champions certainly didn’t help their own cause with a litany of unforced errors throughout a largely one-sided contest.

“We never turned up on the day,” began McGeever, attempting to make sense of their off-colour showing.

“Nemo did a number on us, is what I would say.

“They prepared well, squeezed us tight, and left us with very little room.

“We probably could have got a better start than we did. We created a couple of chances early on, which we didn’t take, that might have settled us.

“We should have had a little more on the board than we did early on, and then they squeezed us with four points in a row. That took the wind from us a little bit.

READ MORE

Nemo Rangers gain revenge over Clonmel to take 17th Munster title

“But, over the duration of the match, no doubt that the better team won. We would be disappointed that that is not our best performance and we can play better than that.”

McGeever was left to rue very little of the breaks going their way.

“Man to man, we were second to most balls, 50-50s didn’t work in our favour. We were squeezed tight to the point where we didn’t get any short kick-outs out all day.

We didn’t attempt it because it wasn’t there to be done. We suffered a little bit with our possession.

The manager didn’t agree with the suggestion that his team missed the surprise element they were able to bring to the table four years ago.

“I think we are a better team than 2015. I know it doesn’t look it at the minute, but one to 20, I think we are a better team than we were in 2015.

“We prepared really well for this final. After Thursday night, I would have said we were ready to go. Today, things just didn’t work out. It happens from time to time. We didn’t perform well enough on the day.

“All credit must go to Nemo. All their good players stood up and played well. They are worthy champions. They have a tough road ahead, but I think they will give Corofin a proper run at it in the semi-final.”

READ MORE

Nemo’s defence forces show their worth with precise dismantling of Clonmel

More on this topic

Winning Nemo boss O’Donovan happy with defensive shiftWinning Nemo boss O’Donovan happy with defensive shift

Regrets, St Mullins have a few following Ballyhale loss Regrets, St Mullins have a few following Ballyhale loss

‘We were lucky we were the ones who tipped the scales’‘We were lucky we were the ones who tipped the scales’

Michael Moynihan: GAA has always walked fine line on amateur questionMichael Moynihan: GAA has always walked fine line on amateur question

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Mark Williams crashes out of UK Championship after defeat to Michael WhiteMark Williams crashes out of UK Championship after defeat to Michael White

Messi leaves it late to boost Barcelona to victory over Atletico MadridMessi leaves it late to boost Barcelona to victory over Atletico Madrid

Dubs’ drive for excellence edges game closer to pro eraDubs’ drive for excellence edges game closer to pro era

Farrell the favourite to be Gavin replacement but Dublin chairman promotes continuityFarrell the favourite to be Gavin replacement but Dublin chairman promotes continuity


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »