McGeever rues Commercials’ no-show against Nemo

Clonmel Commercials manager Charlie McGeever said his charges “never turned up” at Fraher Field.

Whatever about the commanding performance Nemo delivered, the Tipp champions certainly didn’t help their own cause with a litany of unforced errors throughout a largely one-sided contest.

“We never turned up on the day,” began McGeever, attempting to make sense of their off-colour showing.

“Nemo did a number on us, is what I would say.

“They prepared well, squeezed us tight, and left us with very little room.

“We probably could have got a better start than we did. We created a couple of chances early on, which we didn’t take, that might have settled us.

“We should have had a little more on the board than we did early on, and then they squeezed us with four points in a row. That took the wind from us a little bit.

“But, over the duration of the match, no doubt that the better team won. We would be disappointed that that is not our best performance and we can play better than that.”

McGeever was left to rue very little of the breaks going their way.

“Man to man, we were second to most balls, 50-50s didn’t work in our favour. We were squeezed tight to the point where we didn’t get any short kick-outs out all day.

We didn’t attempt it because it wasn’t there to be done. We suffered a little bit with our possession.

The manager didn’t agree with the suggestion that his team missed the surprise element they were able to bring to the table four years ago.

“I think we are a better team than 2015. I know it doesn’t look it at the minute, but one to 20, I think we are a better team than we were in 2015.

“We prepared really well for this final. After Thursday night, I would have said we were ready to go. Today, things just didn’t work out. It happens from time to time. We didn’t perform well enough on the day.

“All credit must go to Nemo. All their good players stood up and played well. They are worthy champions. They have a tough road ahead, but I think they will give Corofin a proper run at it in the semi-final.”