McEntee the top pick to take Monaghan reins

A year after stepping away as Mayo selector, Tony McEntee is in the frame for a return to inter-county management with Monaghan.

The 2002 All-Ireland SFC winner is a leading candidate to take over from Malachy O’Rourke, who stepped down after seven years in charge following the qualifier loss to Armagh in June.

McEntee served three seasons as a selector with Stephen Rochford in Mayo having guided, with Gareth O’Neill, his own Crossmaglen Rangers to back-to-back All-Ireland senior club titles in 2011 and 2012.

The 42-year-old is widely recognised as one of football’s most progressive coaches and has been contacted about the position along with former senior manager Seamus McEnaney and ex-Cavan boss Matty McGleenan.

Last week, current Monaghan minor boss ‘Banty’ McEnaney distanced himself from the vacancy due to work commitments. Although thrilled to be nominated for the position, McEnaney has business interests in Dublin, Louth, as well as his own county. McEnaney was in charge of the Farney County from 2004-10 and has since had spells with Meath and Wexford.

It had been speculated that McEnaney could team up with former Donegal and Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher acting as coach but that no longer looks feasible if McEnaney’s comments are to go by.

McGleenan has knowledge of the club scene in Monaghan where he managed Scotstown to consecutive county titles in 2015 and 2016.

However, McEntee is the leading candidate and, like it was for Ballygawley-based O’Rourke, the short commute to Monaghan’s training base in Cloghan would appeal.

News of McEntee’s situation comes as Armagh endorsed Kieran McGeeney as senior manager for another two seasons. The ex-Kildare manager had just completed five years at the helm.

Dominic Corrigan has been linked with a return to the helm in Fermanagh while the Derry role has interested the likes of current U20 manager Mickey Donnelly, Paul McIver, and Liam Bradley.

