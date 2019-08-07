News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McEntee rejects Fitzmaurice gamesmanship claims

McEntee rejects Fitzmaurice gamesmanship claims
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Former Mayo selector Tony McEntee has rejected Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s claims that their so-called gamesmanship is “on a different level to most teams”.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA Championship Podcast, McEntee said that while Mayo “might look to buy a free or do something like that occasionally”, Fitzmaurice’s comments weren’t fair on the Mayo team.

For the Armagh game, for example, there were a lot of reports at the time about head injuries, and Mayo had eight or nine head injuries in the second half trying to kill the game and trying to get over the line. I certainly don’t think that is something that was purposefully done from the outset.

Responding to Fitzmaurice’s article from this paper in June, in which the former Kerry manager cited “checking off the ball, their game management late in games, the claustrophobic marking of key opposition players, the tactical use of the Maor Foirne and the cynical exploitation of the head injury rule”, McEntee was unequivocal in his response.

“I don’t see it and I don’t think that’s a fair comment on that group of players,” he told the podcast.

Former Kildare manager Cian O’Neill believed Fitzmaurice, knowing him as he does, was paying Mayo a back-handed compliment, saying a team is not going to win an All-Ireland on football alone, that a squad and management needs “all these different tools”.

“I know how it may have read but to my mind, he was probably saying you’re going to need every bit of this if you’re going to get to and win an All-Ireland. Mayo are going to need everything to get over the line so I would actually take that as a banc-handed compliment,” said O’Neill.

Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs. With Tony McEntee and Cian O'Neill.

More on this topic

Peter Keane urges starlets to stay patientPeter Keane urges starlets to stay patient

Kerry dance a merry jig around weary MayoKerry dance a merry jig around weary Mayo

Old head Moran leading Keane’s young gunsOld head Moran leading Keane’s young guns

From Kerry defensive perspective, a case of job done. And done wellFrom Kerry defensive perspective, a case of job done. And done well

TOPIC: Kerry GAA

More in this Section

Wayne Rooney believes he still has plenty to offer on the pitch ahead of Derby moveWayne Rooney believes he still has plenty to offer on the pitch ahead of Derby move

Southampton assistant Rohl departs for Bayern MunichSouthampton assistant Rohl departs for Bayern Munich

Koscielny ends nine-year Arsenal stay to sign for BordeauxKoscielny ends nine-year Arsenal stay to sign for Bordeaux

Bournemouth land Harry Wilson on season-long loan from LiverpoolBournemouth land Harry Wilson on season-long loan from Liverpool


Lifestyle

The glamourous Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor made the front page of the thenAugust 7, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »