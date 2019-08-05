News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McEntee: Dublin are now demystified

McEntee: Dublin are now demystified
By Larry Ryan
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 10:20 AM

The tepid showing of Jim Gavin’s second string in Sunday’s Super 8 win over Tyrone has ‘demystified Dublin’, says former Armagh star Tony McEntee. And he believes Mayo are well capable of ending Dublin’s five-in-a-row hopes in next Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

McEntee served as a selector with Stephen Rochford when Mayo lost the 2016 and 2017 All-Ireland finals to Dublin. And he feels Sunday’s performance shows the All-Ireland champions no longer have the strength in depth that proved critical in deciding those finals.

“I think we learned from Sunday’s game that Dublin do not have the reserves that everyone wants to believe they have,” McEntee said, on the Irish Examiner GAA Championship podcast.

“I think they are a weaker team than last year and all the three teams remaining have a good opportunity of beating this Dublin team. And I think it’s demystified the supposed broad depth of that bench that Dublin have.

“That’s been the difference in the games with Mayo in ‘16 and ‘17, those subs coming off the bench — Cormac Coatello or Kevin McManamon or whoever. While their 15 is a very strong 15, and maybe 16 and 17, I’m not sure the reserves are there.

Now James McCarthy is coming back. He’s a proper Rolls Royce of a footballer. He’ll have benefitted from that game.

“But Mayo’s’ six defenders are absolutely capable of taking the six Dublin forwards in outright man to man marking. After that it’s about Jack McCaffrey, James McCarthy and Brian Fenton.

“And we have seen that Mayo can put pressure on Cluxton’s kickout. And force him into 50-50 balls. And Mayo are well capable of winning those 50-50 balls.

“So Mayo have every opportunity to beat this Dublin team in Croke Park, a Dublin team that has not been tested so far this year, a Dublin team that has questions over them, a Dublin team that is going for five in a row, which is a distraction. You cannot hide that from players.”

With both teams already qualified for the semi-final stage, Jim Gavin took the opportunity to give several senior Dublin squad players a start against Tyrone, as well as reintroduce Diarmuid Connolly. But McEntee says none of them did enough to force their way into the first 15.

“What I saw was twilight appearances of Diarmuid Connolly and Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O’Gara and quite a number of players. Rory O’Carroll and so on. I don’t think we’ll see any of them again. This was an opportunity for a last run-out for those players.

“Diarmuid didn’t offer enough. He’s only back three weeks. Personally, I think it’s absolutely crazy, the entire exercise. But Jim knows better than me.”

Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs. With Tony McEntee and Cian O'Neill.

More on this topic

Behind the lines of Seán Ó Ríordáin: A poet’s isolationBehind the lines of Seán Ó Ríordáin: A poet’s isolation

Making Cents: The step-by-step guide to securing a mortgageMaking Cents: The step-by-step guide to securing a mortgage

Generation goldfish: Our online lives are having a detrimental impact on our attention spansGeneration goldfish: Our online lives are having a detrimental impact on our attention spans

Lewis Hamilton suggests Red Bull should offer Fernando Alonso F1 returnLewis Hamilton suggests Red Bull should offer Fernando Alonso F1 return

More in this Section

Cork crowned All-Ireland minor championsCork crowned All-Ireland minor champions

Harry Maguire sees bright future for Manchester UnitedHarry Maguire sees bright future for Manchester United

Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogsQuirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs

Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogsQuirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs


Lifestyle

I was recently contacted by a reader who wanted advice on how a possible move to contract work would affect their chances of buying their first home.Making Cents: The step-by-step guide to securing a mortgage

Flitting from one item to another online has reduced our attention spans to eight seconds – and it’s having a detrimental impact on our lives, says Aileen C. O’Reilly.Generation goldfish: Our online lives are having a detrimental impact on our attention spans

Sampaio posted a photo backstage at a Victoria’s Secret shoot.Victoria’s Secret ‘hires first transgender model’ – Valentina Sampaio and 4 others making an impact

Ever wondered how Isaac Carew – the food writer – likes his eggs in the morning?2 minutes with model-turned-chef Isaac Carew who loves his sushi

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »