McDonald hat-trick fires Monaghan past Donegal

Monaghan 5-10 - 2-11 Donegal

Liam McDonald fired a hat-trick of goals as Monaghan overcame Donegal in the Ulster MFC semi-final at Brewster Park in Enniskillen last night.

Donegal got in for the first goal when Carlos O’Reilly netted but the Farney County found their range in front of goal with early strikes from Jason Irwin and McDonald.

O’Reilly bagged a second Donegal, only for McDonald’s second goal for Monaghan to level. After a breathless first half it was all square, Donegal 2-8 to Monaghan’s 3-5.

Tiernan Kierans, 35 seconds into the second half, added Monaghan’s fourth goal before McDonald fired his third before the end.

Scorers - Monaghan:L McDonald 3-2 (2f), J Irwin 1-1 (1f), T Kierans 1-0, D Dempsey 0-3 (1f), R Boyle, C McKernan, K Connolly, K Gallagher 0-1 each

Donegal:

C O’Reilly 2-4 (1f), J McGroddy 0-4 (1f), K Dunleavy, E De Burca 0-1 each

Monaghan:

J Kirk; S Slevin, R Boyle, S Hanratty; K Connolly, E Duffy, D Treanor; C McKernan, D Kerley; D Marron, K Gallagher, M Hamill; D Dempsey, J Irwin, L McDonald. Subs: C Maguire for Slevin (black card, 3), T Kierans for Kerley (22), A Brennan for Duffy (black card, 44), C Eccles for Marron (47), D Courtney for Boyle (60).

Donegal:

R Graham; C Roarty, K Tobin, D Dorrian; C Coyle, J Gallagher, R McShane; K Dunleavy, E Dowling; C O’Reilly, P O’Hare, C Moore; J McGroddy, E Carr, E De Burca. Subs: J Grant for Roarty (25), S Rooney for O’Hare (h-t), S Monaghan for Carr (39), E Martin for Rooney (56), R O’Rourke for Coyle (60). Referee: J Lewis (Fermanagh)