McCarthy: No plans to replace departing O’Sullivan

There are no immediate plans to fill the void left by departed Cork football selector Ciarán O’Sullivan, manager Ronan McCarthy has revealed.

O’Sullivan informed McCarthy before Christmas of his intention to step away from the Cork camp, citing work commitments as the primary reason for his departure.

Ronan McCarthy

McCarthy said the former All-Star defender, who previously served as a selector to Brian Cuthbert in 2014 and 2015, was a “loss” to the set-up, but added that he was in no rush to find a replacement.

“I am not against filling it, but I am not going to bring someone in for the sake of it,” insisted McCarthy following Cork’s McGrath Cup semi-final win over Limerick.

“I am keeping an open mind on it. It is a case of if we can get the right person involved, who has something extra to offer and add to the group we have.

In the short-term, we’ll just drive on. If we can find the right person, certainly, no issue with it whatsoever.

Former Wexford and Kildare manager Jason Ryan, who has come on board in a loosely-defined role as a coaching consultant, was present at Rathkeale yesterday, but was not on the sideline and instead took up a position outside the fence enclosing the pitch.

“It is an arrangement that will develop itself as we go along,” said McCarthy of Ryan’s involvement. “He’s a vastly experienced manager, has a great knowledge of the game. He has been hugely helpful to me already in the short time that he has been involved.”

Returning to the decision of Ciarán O’Sullivan, McCarthy concluded: “Ciarán is the kind of person that he is either fully in or he’s not in at all. It is a loss, no question. We’d love to have him. We also have to accept the genuineness of his decision and wish him well. It was a huge commitment for him, personally. It is five hours driving a night, every time he comes training.”

Sean Hayes of Nemo Rangers is now the sole surviving selector from the 2018 campaign, with Éamonn Ryan stepping down in October of last year.