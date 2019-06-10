McCann facing ban for incident

Tiernan McCann is likely to face retrospective punishment for his actions against Donegal’s Stephen McMenamin early in the second half of Saturday night’s Ulster semi-final in Kingspan Breffni Park.

TV footage caught the Red Hands defender red-handed, trying to rip the gumshield out of Stephen McMenamin’s mouth while he lay on his back on the ground.

McCann then appeared to follow it up with a stamp on the side of the Donegal player’s head.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte insisted afterwards he did not see the incident, but when pressed, said: “I wouldn’t like to see that happening anywhere, I don’t think it’s what we would set out to do”.

“If it happened, others will be there to decide what they saw.

“I didn’t see it, so it would be foolish of me to comment. I’ll not pre-empt anything.

“I wasn’t looking through the lens of the TV, as you might imagine.

“I was standing on the sideline watching the game as I always do, so if something happened some distance away from me, I don’t see every detail that goes on.

“You’ve obviously got a better view of that than I have, because I know nothing about it in terms of seeing anything happen.”

Donegal manager Declan Bonner also missed it in real time, but wasn’t long hearing afterwards about the major talking point from the game.

“I only heard about it, I didn’t actually see it at the time,” he said.

“Stephen is made of stern stuff, but if that was the case, it’s not acceptable.”