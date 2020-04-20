News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McCaffrey: Clubs have to be priority

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, April 20, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Dr Noel McCaffrey, with son and Dublin star Jack McCaffrey. File pic
Dr Noel McCaffrey, with son and Dublin star Jack McCaffrey. File pic

Former Dublin defender Dr Noel McCaffrey says the GAA’s true priorities will emerge in their reaction to the medium term restrictions on mass gatherings.

As Minister for Health Simon Harris poured cold water over the possibility of large crowds attending Championship games this year, McCaffrey believes there is a chance for the GAA to transform the competition into a two-month tournament later in 2020.

However, the Clontarf clubman is adamant that clubs have to be at the forefront of the resumption of Gaelic Games. “There is an opportunity for the GAA to, I suppose, relook at itself and what is its core raison d’etre and what the priority is for the rest of the year,” argues the 1988 All-Star.

“It will be important for everybody to see what decision is made because it will, I think, reflect the priorities of the GAA and what they currently are.

“It’s quite likely that as we get back into active games that what will be allowed is smaller gatherings such as club games. It is a possibility they will take place before big games can happen and I’m not sure closed door games will do anything for us. Closed door inter-county games, that would be very strange. Like, it’s not what we’re about. You might see some logic in that if this was a professional organisation but I don’t see the need for it.

“I think it would be far healthier for us that if there is a premium on time we would give it to clubs full stop. If it’s a choice of one or the other it would be interesting to see what decisions are made. I just could not see a situation arising where an inter-county season takes place and no club season because of that and I don’t think that is anybody’s intention.”

Before Harris’s comments McCaffrey — father of Dublin star Jack — had felt there was unlikely to be any mass gatherings “this side of September” and he knows the GAA will have to make a crucial call. “If it is the case that we don’t see mass gatherings this summer, it obviously leaves the GAA with a big decision about whether to try for an inter-county season at all or go with the club.

“Anybody who knows my views would know I would be 100% in favour of putting the club first. But it’s (a) completely unpredictable how long this is going to last, (b) there will be nothing in the short term and (c) the likelihood of mass events of any sort happening before autumn is slim.”

If there is an opportunity to play off the Championship in 2020, he would like to see it done on a concentrated, non-provincial basis.

“My own view on it is there is a fantastic opportunity here to once and for all try a brand new approach, run off an open draw four or five-week tournament, play matches every five days or whatever and get it done very quickly.

“It would be an incredible event but whether it would have any significant crowd presence is another thing.

I’m sure the GAA are considering all options and I’m assuming all options include something completely new for this year alone.”

READ MORE

Congress decision gives GAA flexibility to react to Covid-19

More on this topic

Tiernan McCann: Social media criticism ‘not easy’Tiernan McCann: Social media criticism ‘not easy’

Flashpoints and fury: Clare and Tipp’s time of troubleFlashpoints and fury: Clare and Tipp’s time of trouble

Michael Moynihan: How can contact sport resume in the absence of a viable vaccine?Michael Moynihan: How can contact sport resume in the absence of a viable vaccine?

Anthony Daly: Sometimes we all go too far, but the game always returns us to what’s most important in lifeAnthony Daly: Sometimes we all go too far, but the game always returns us to what’s most important in life


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Les Gray dismisses claims of bullying around SPFL vote as ‘absolute nonsense’Les Gray dismisses claims of bullying around SPFL vote as ‘absolute nonsense’

Aaron Hughes goes back to school as he prepares for life after footballAaron Hughes goes back to school as he prepares for life after football

Wayne Rooney never felt he was a ‘natural goalscorer’Wayne Rooney never felt he was a ‘natural goalscorer’

John Higgins says World Championship postponement is ‘heart-breaking’John Higgins says World Championship postponement is ‘heart-breaking’


Lifestyle

With another series of The Customer Is Always Right waiting in the wings, host Lucy Alexander hopes the daytime show will encourage more budding entrepreneurs to drive their products forward. Gemma Dunn finds out more.Five minutes with ... Lucy Alexander

When theatre and film-maker Mary Moynihan got Covid-19, she expected she’d be over it in two weeks. She tells Helen O’Callaghan about the setbacks she encountered, how it’s changed her perspective and how her arts background is helping her bounce backCovid-19: Film-maker Mary Moynihan on being struck down by the virus

The current pandemic of the novel virus, Covid-19, has certainly created a lot of stressful, emotional and unique experiences for most of us.Appliance of Science: Pandemic dreaming

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll makes five picks from the upcoming week's cultural and media offerings.Five things for the week ahead

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »