McBride scores early goal to seal Meath victory

Leinster U20 FC

Meath 1-12 - 0-12 Offaly

Cian McBride won’t forget this Leinster U20 quarter-final tie anytime soon, scoring the early goal that decided the game and leaving the field late on after a red card. Offaly will kick themselves for not at least salvaging a draw. They had their chances to snatch an equalising goal late on but in line with their wasteful shooting all evening, simply couldn’t convert.

Cian Johnson will have nightmares about his 48th-minute goal miss. He seemed certain to palm in from close range, but winced as the ball went beyond the upright. McBride couldn’t believe his fortune just seconds into the game he found himself unmarked close to goal and blasted home after latching onto Matthew Costello’s ball.

Luke Mitchell hit a 13th-minute point here to nudge Meath 1-2 to 0-2 clear. Offaly kicked seven first-half wides and hit the woodwork twice, but they got their act together approaching half-time and reeled off four points to trail 1-5 to 0-7 at the break.

Cian Farrell, Offaly’s free-taker and top scorer with 0-7, wiped the deficit out entirely with a converted free after the restart but the Faithful never managed to move ahead. They conceded the next four points as Meath built up a lead that would sustain them throughout a tense closing quarter hour or so

Conall Ahearne stretched Meath’s lead to four, but Offaly got it back to a three-point game and knew time was on their side as an injury-interrupted game ensured plenty of stoppage time. They threw the kitchen sink at Meath in those closing minutes, and had possession just yards from the goal line on a couple of occasions, but couldn’t make it count.

Scorers for Meath: C. McBride (1-0); D. McGowan (0-3); L. Mitchell, L. Byrne (1 free, 1 45) (0-2 each); M. Costello, J. Keane, J. Morris, C. Ahearne, D Dixon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Offaly: C. Farrell (0-7, 5 frees); C. Johnson, J. Bryant, S. O’Toole-Greene, J. O’Brien, N. Poland (0-1 each).

Meath:

A. Beakey; S. Ryan, R. Clarke, J. Keane; O. Martyn, E. Harkin, C. Hickey; L. Byrne, C. Swaine; C. McBride, M. Costello, C. Ahearne; J. Morris, D McGowan, L. Mitchell.

Subs: D. Dixon for Swaine (h/t); S. Bannon for Martyn (46); A. Lynch for Mitchell (53); C. Finnegan for Morris (57); D Nolan for Ahearne (62).

Offaly:

J. Cullinan; A. Bolger, A. Bracken, C. Kenna; J. O’Brien, E. Bennett, C. Donnelly; J. McEvoy, C. Donoghue; S. Farrell, C. Farrell, S. O’Toole-Greene; K. McDermott, C. Johnson, J. Bryant.

Subs: N. Poland for Bryant (41); D. Wyer for McEvoy (44); E. Dunne for O’Toole-Greene (53); M. Cunningham for McDermott (57); O. Murphy for Wyer (62, black card); K. Dolan for Bracken (63).

Ref: J. Hickey (Carlow).